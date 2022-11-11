Dry Hair Treatment: 4 Easy Home Remedies by Shahnaz Husain For Dull And Weak Hair

The most frequent causes of dry hair include a lack of natural oils, dry weather, chemical styling products, or direct exposure to heat. Follow these home remedies by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain to get rid of dry and dull hair.

Home Remedies For Dry Hair: Beautiful hair is balanced, healthy and lustrous, while dry hair is dull and weak. It breaks off easily, acquires split ends and can even lead to hair loss. The most common causes of dry hair are lack of natural oils, dry climatic conditions, chemical styling lotions, or direct application of heat. Dry hair lacks moisture and needs plenty of nourishment. Dry hair should be treated gently.

FOLLOW THESE PRACTICES TO GET RID OF DRY HAIR

Discontinue the use of brushes and use a wide-toothed comb with smooth edges, especially when the hair is wet. Comb out the tangles with the wide-toothed comb, starting from the ends and working upwards.

For dry hair, hot oil therapy will help. Mix one part of castor oil with two parts of coconut oil. Heat and apply. Don’t forget the ends. Massage the scalp gently, using only the fingertips. Keep the oil on overnight and wash the hair the next day.

Avoid very hot water. To dry the hair, wrap the towel around the head and allow it to absorb excess moisture.

4 EASY HOME REMEDIES FOR DRY HAIR

Applying curd or egg on the hair 15 minutes before shampoo helps to add body to fine hair. A beer rinse after shampoo also helps. Take two teaspoons of pure glycerine, one tablespoon of a sesame seed (til) oil and one egg yolk. Mix together and apply on the scalp and hair. Apply on the ends too. Wear a plastic shower cap and leave it on for an hour before washing the hair. Both hot and cold infusions can be made with hibiscus flowers and leaves. For hot infusions, steep flowers and leaves in hot water for 10 to 12 hours. The infusion (liquid) is strained and then used as a last rinse after shampooing. For cold infusions, the flowers and leaves are allowed to stand overnight in cold water, in a ratio of one to six. The flowers are squeezed and the water is strained before use. Such infusions can be used to wash the hair and scalp or applied on the scalp with cotton wool. The paste or juice of the flowers can also be applied to the hair. Mix some water with a creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair. Regular conditioning is extremely important. Your hair is like a delicate fabric, so treat it that way.