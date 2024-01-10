Home

Dry Winter Cough: 6 Home Remedies to Treat Congestion and Runny Nose During This Season

Congestion, runny nose, cough and cold in winters is all the more challenging. Here are few home remedies to treat it naturally.

Dry Cough Treatment: Each year, that persistent winter cough seems to make an unwelcome return. The winter months bring about a surge in the common cold, and it’s almost expected that many individuals will grapple with its symptoms. The common cold, a mild viral infection, targets the nose, airways, throat, and sinuses, leading to manifestations like a congested or runny nose, sneezing, a sense of fatigue, a scratchy throat, and coughing. While there’s no definitive cure for the common cold, we’ve compiled a list of everyday foods, herbs, and home remedies that may help alleviate the symptoms of your winter cough. Speaking with IANS, Sushma PS is the Chief Dietician of Jindal Naturecure Institute enlisted few natural ways to treat cough and cold.

DRY COUGH: HOME REMEDIES TO TREAT CONGESTION

Garlic: Embracing powerful antioxidant properties, garlic stands as a potential ally in warding off or shortening the duration of colds. Beyond its impact on colds, garlic offers additional health perks, including the ability to lower blood pressure, enhance cholesterol levels, and contribute to the prevention of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Ginger: Ginger is another herbal ingredient that is highly valued in ayurvedic medicines for cough and cold as it helps not just with phlegm reduction, but also with fighting infections and reducing inflammation. These anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects are linked to gingerols, the active components in ginger. Ginger can be used to prepare herbal teas along with honey or you can even drink the freshly extracted juice or chew on some ginger. Tulsi: Tulsi, is an Ayurvedic herb that has been used for centuries in India for its vast array of health benefits. Tulsi is an expectorant, meaning it helps to expel mucus from the respiratory tract, making it an effective remedy for dry cough. In addition, tulsi is a natural antibacterial agent, helping to fight off infection and speed up the healing process. Fruits and vegetables: While vitamin C may not possess the mythical powers once attributed to it in preventing colds, it can still play a supportive role when that unwelcome sniffle starts looming. Embrace the goodness of citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, lemons, or limes to fortify your immune system with this essential vitamin. Honey: Research suggests that honey may offer relief from a persistent cough. In a 2021 review, scientists examined the impact of honey in treating coughs related to upper respiratory infections. The findings revealed that honey outperformed standard care, effectively suppressing coughs and reducing the need for antibiotics. Hot Fluids: Although current research is limited, an older study from 2008 suggests that consuming liquids at room temperature may help ease symptoms such as cough, runny nose, and sneezing. However, individuals with additional cold or flu symptoms may find more relief by opting for warm beverages. Hot beverages that can offer comfort include clear broths, herbal teas, decaffeinated black tea, warm water, and warm fruit juices. Turmeric: Turmeric milk stands out as a popular home remedy in India for various ailments, renowned for its effectiveness in treating sore throats and coughs. The key component in turmeric, Curcumin, imparts its yellow colour and possesses potent anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric can enhance the immune system and stimulate antibody responses against infections. For expedited relief, consider adding black pepper to the turmeric mixture. This combination harnesses the therapeutic benefits of turmeric, offering a natural and soothing remedy for respiratory discomfort.

As we embrace these natural remedies to tackle the winter cough, it’s crucial to recognise that individual responses may vary. Consulting with a healthcare professional is advisable, especially if symptoms persist or worsen. While these home remedies offer potential relief, maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and practicing good hygiene are integral components of overall well-being. Embrace the nourishing power of nature’s ingredients to support your health, providing comfort and wellness during the chilly winter months.

(With IANS inputs)

