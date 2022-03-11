Glaucoma is an eye disease wherein the eye pressure goes up and eventually damages the Optic Nerve if untreated. It is caused by fluid build-up inside the eye due to reduced drainage of internal eye fluid. It is essential to treat Glaucoma early as it might lead to blindness. In most cases, Glaucoma is asymptomatic until an Ophthalmologist diagnoses it during an eye exam. The effect is so gradual that a person may not notice a change in their vision until the condition is advanced. Based on the available data from NCBI, it is estimated that in India, there are approximately 11.2 million persons aged 40yrs and older with Glaucoma. While the primary open-angle Glaucoma affects 6.48 million persons, the estimated number of cases with primary angle-closure Glaucoma is 2.54 million.Also Read - Sameera Reddy's Fitness Video is an Inspiration for All Moms to Invest in Health Now, Don't Miss Her Flutter Kicks!

The best way to detect and treat Glaucoma is regular eye check-ups. This is important because vision loss due to Glaucoma cannot be reversed. However, if Glaucoma is recognized early, vision loss can be slowed or prevented, although the person might need treatment for life. It is important to note in most cases of open-angle glaucoma, there are no initial symptoms, and it is picked up only during routine eye checkups. Glaucoma is more common in the older population. Ahead are some symptoms that could indicate Glaucoma, especially narrow-angle glaucoma in a person. Also Read - 4 Dangerous Ways in Which Smoking Affects the Human Body

Seeing Halos Around Lights : Like headlights, halos are bright circles surrounding a light source. Seeing coloured halos around light is an important symptom and may indicate Glaucoma or Cataract.

: Like headlights, halos are bright circles surrounding a light source. Seeing coloured halos around light is an important symptom and may indicate Glaucoma or Cataract. Loss of Vision or Reduced Vision in One or Both Eye : If you notice a loss of vision or even develop a blind spot in your field of vision, even in one eye, an eye checkup is warranted as soon as possible. If a person has Glaucoma, there are treatment options available to avoid permanent blindness.

: If you notice a loss of vision or even develop a blind spot in your field of vision, even in one eye, an eye checkup is warranted as soon as possible. If a person has Glaucoma, there are treatment options available to avoid permanent blindness. Eye Pain: There is no pain in open-angle glaucoma. However, in narrow-angle glaucoma, there can be intermittent eye pain or sudden severe eye pain with headache, vomiting and reduced vision. This will often require emergency treatment.

That is why we have put together some tips and advice to detect glaucoma in its early stages. Dr P Suresh, HOD-Ophthalmology, Fortis Hospital, Mulund shares tips to detect glaucoma and avoid it. Also Read - World Kidney Day 2022: Why Does Kidney Disease Happen? Symptoms, Signs And Treatment, Expert Speaks - Watch

Get Regular Eye Examinations: Regular eye checkups can detect Glaucoma before any permanent damage occurs. It is recommended that an eye exam is conducted every ten years if a person is under 40 yrs. and every one to two years if you are above 40yrs.

Regular eye checkups can detect Glaucoma before any permanent damage occurs. It is recommended that an eye exam is conducted every ten years if a person is under 40 yrs. and every one to two years if you are above 40yrs. Know Your Family’s Eye Health History: Glaucoma can be genetic and can run in the family. If a person has a family history of the condition, they may need more frequent screening even before 40 yrs. of age

Glaucoma can be genetic and can run in the family. If a person has a family history of the condition, they may need more frequent screening even before 40 yrs. of age Take Prescribed Eyedrops Regularly: Glaucoma eyedrops can significantly reduce the risk of optic never damage. To be effective, eyedrops prescribed by your doctor need to be used mandatorily

Glaucoma eyedrops can significantly reduce the risk of optic never damage. To be effective, eyedrops prescribed by your doctor need to be used mandatorily Not to Self Medicate With Unprescribed Eye Drops: Avoid using eyedrop without a doctor’s advice, as it may contain steroids and can cause severe Glaucoma and loss of vision

In conclusion, Glaucoma treatment is a team effort between the patient and the Ophthalmologist. The role of the patient is to follow instructions carefully and attend all maintenance appointments. On the other hand, the Ophthalmologist will work towards treating the patient with medication or surgery and help them maintain eyesight as long as possible.

(Inputs by Dr P Suresh, HOD-Ophthalmology, Fortis Hospital, Mulund)