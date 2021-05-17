India is combating against the second wave of COVID-19, the current situation in the country remains hugely concerning as the number of active cases is seeing an upward trend. Shortage of beds, oxygen, medication, cremation slots has left India in a shamble. Now, there is another concern that is looming over India’s medical community- Black Fungus or Mucormycosis. Gujarat reported over 100 confirmed cases of Black fungus, Surat reported 40, Maharashtra reported 52 deaths, and so on. Several states continue to see worrying numbers of cases due to this rare but dangerous fungal infection. Also Read - With No Place to Isolate, Covid Positive Student Spends 11 Days on a Tree in Telangana

What is Black Fungus or Mucormycosis and which organs it affects?

The fungal infection is caused by a group of molds called black fungus or mucormycosis. These molds live throughout the environment. Black fungus mainly affects people who have health problems or those who are taking medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs and sickness. It is triggered by Coronavirus. It can affect areas from where it can be inhaled- nose, lungs, or sinus, it can also impact eyes and brain.

Uncontrolled diabetes is emerging as a major factor in acquiring black fungus infection or mucormycosis, which is surfacing in Covid-19 patients after recovery and is leading to further complications.

How is Black Fungus linked with COVID-19?

The black fungus maybe being triggered using steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients, as per BBC. Steroids help in reducing inflammation in the lungs for COVID-19 and helps stop some of the damage caused by the virus, but it can also result in compromising your immunity and push up your blood sugar levels in both diabetic and non-diabetic COVID-19 patients.

What are the early symptoms of Black Fungus?

According to experts, Mucormycosis can be very dangerous if left untreated. You should watch out for early symptoms:

Pain and redness around eyes and nose

Fever

Headache

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Bloody vomits

Altered mental status

Discolouration around the bridge of the nose

According to health experts, Mucormycosis (previously called zygomycosis) has been a cause of disease and death in transplants, ICU, and immunodeficient individuals for a long time. However, it is the rapid increase in numbers seen in unsuspected Covid patients which is a matter of grave concern.