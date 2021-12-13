Mental and emotional health is often overlooked and neglected by us. However, once we start to address it on a daily, it is easier for us to take care of it and not feel overwhelmed. We are discussing some ways in which you can take care of your mental and emotional well being with small easy efforts.Also Read - 10 Foods to Keep Your Toddler Strong And Healthy This Winter

Take care of your body

The easiest way to take care of your mental and emotional health is to have a healthy lifestyle. Like the phrase, we hear “early bed and early to rise makes a human healthy, wealthy and wise.” Having a daily routine and consistent sleep cycle helps take care of our overall wellbeing. Our food intake also helps create healthy mental and emotional states. Food rich in omega 3 promotes our brain function and health. One another aspect that helps improve our mental and emotional well being is exercise, it helps release endorphins, which makes us feel happy and cheerful. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: SOTY 2 Fame Abhishek Bajaj Opens Up On His Diet And Workout Routine, His Fitness Secrets Revealed | Watch Video

Stay connected

In our busy, hustle-bustle life one thing we tend to often take for granted is our support system- our friends and family. Our social support is another aspect contributing to our mental and emotional wellbeing. So, staying in touch, talking to our friends and family help a lot in improving our mental well-being. Also Read - 7 Kind of Foods to Keep You Fuller For a Longer Duration of Time

Journaling

One easy way to reflect on our day and thoughts is to journal or write daily. Self-reflection helps us understand ourselves more deeply and clearly which helps create a more self-aware individual.

Engage in a hobby

Many times, when we are free, we tend to mindless scroll through social media. So, what can we do in such a situation which also helps us stay productive? We can engage in activities that help uplift our mood and we enjoy doing. Some people enjoy gardening, some like playing sport or others enjoy cooking or some like reading a book.

Try mindfulness and meditation

Mindfulness and meditation are proven by studies to improve one’s overall well being. It helps calm our minds and thoughts; it helps us feel more connected to ourselves. It also decreases stress levels, anxiety, and depression symptoms.

Some other ways that can help boost your mood instantly are taking a warm relaxation bath, watching some funny or eating chocolate or going for a walk, or trying something new. If sometimes you are unable to cope and feel overwhelmed, do not hesitate and seek professional help.

(Authored by Aashima Chhatwal, Counselling Psychologist at Kaleidoscope- a unit of Dr. Bakshi’s Healthcare.)