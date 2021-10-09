Dental hygiene tips: They say ‘invest in your smile, you are going to wear it every day’ but it’s hard to make sure that you look healthy and impressive when you flash that million-dollar smile. has been our logo. Healthy teeth are always beautiful and vice versa so if you spend some 10 minutes with you daily, you can have both healthy and beautiful white teeth at home.Also Read - Oral Health: What Is Oil Pulling and How To Do? Types, Benefits And Techniques Explained |

It is essential to follow a daily dental regime well in order to maintain proper oral hygiene. Don't forget to brush twice a day. For maintaining oral hygiene, brushing twice is the key essential thing to follow. Here are some easy ways that you can adapt to your daily routine to make sure that you are maintaining your oral hygiene and are not fretting those visits to a dentist!

Gum massages: Spend some time with your gums as they are the foundation of your teeth. Healthy gums are equal to healthy teeth. Massage in a circular motion for 5 minutes in the morning and evening with the oil of your choice. Tongue cleaning should be on priority: Once a day, tongue cleaning with glycerine and cotton pad can prove to be magical. Mouth wash: rinse your mouth after every meal 2-3 times with a mouth wash of your choice swirl it for at least 30 seconds each for best results.

Foods that are good for your teeth:

Vitamin C fruits like oranges and lemons give an extra dose of nutrition to the gums making them healthier, and rubbing them on your teeth can add extra lustre. Sweet potato is the only vegetable that helps build up enamel so if your teeth are getting yellow due to wearing or weakening of enamel then sweet potato can help enamel build-up.

Fruits to whiten your teeth:

Fresh Fruits and vegetables from your kitchen can whiten your teeth in no time.

Strawberries – Strawberries contain the whitening enzyme malic acid and can do wonders for your smile. To get a pair of pearly white teeth rub strawberry directly onto the teeth or make a Purie and rub like a paste. Bananas – When we are talking of fruits how can we forget our favorite banana loaded with such amazing minerals potassium magnesium and manganese this fruit can do wonders for our overall health. Also, if we rub our teeth with the inner side of banana peel it can whiten our teeth as well. Cranberries – Recent studies indicate that fresh cranberries interrupt the bonding of oral bacteria much before they can form a layer of plaque on the teeth result in whitening of the teeth. Apple – An apple a day keeps the doctor away this holds good for dentists too. Apple is also called a natural toothbrush in fact all crisp fruits and raw vegetables like carrot, celery, and apples help clean plaque and tartar from the teeth. They also reduce cavity-causing bacteria and increase the salivary flow in return keeping the oral cavity clean and healthy.

— Inputs by Dr Gunita Singh, BDS MD Dental Lasers, Director Dentem & Associate Consultant, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital