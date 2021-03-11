Easy Weight Loss Tips For People Suffering From Kidney Problems – 4 Recommended Yoga Asanas

Being obese or overweight is in itself is a problem that later becomes the cause of many health disorders is it diabetes, blood pressure, back problems, etc. Diabetes, blood pressure is the underlying cause of kidney malfunction. Being overweight can lead to more water retention and tend to exert pressure on kidneys. Kidneys play a very important role in the filtration process where wastes are filtered from the blood thus helps in cleaning the toxins from the body. Kidney problems occur due to the buildup of wastes, excess fluids in the body. This results in bloating of the body, lethargy, weakness, and shortness of breath. Also Read - World Kidney Day 2021: 3 Tips To Maintain Healthy Kidneys

People with extra weight and suffering from kidney problems need to be cautious as weight issues tend to aggravate health problems. Working towards weight loss through a proper monitored diet and exercise regime should be the priority. Incorporating few yoga asanas will prove beneficial in reducing weight and improving health conditions too.

Bhujangasana for weight loss:

The cobra pose stimulates the abdominal organs and relieves the body of stress and fatigue. The asana also helps in boosting immunity. Pawanmukhtasana- While performing the asana the knees compress the abdomen so it massages the intestines and abdominal organs. It helps in strengthening the abdominal muscles and reduce belly fat thereby aids in weight loss.

Ardha matsyendra asana for weight loss:

This is a seated twisted pose which energizes and stretches the spine. It strengthens and tones obliques and abs. It aids in the digestion and elimination of wastes from the body. It massages and helps cleanse the internal organs.

Paschimottanasana for weight loss:

The asana requires flexibility as it stretches the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings. It stimulates the liver, kidneys, ovaries, and uterus. It helps relieve symptoms of menopause and menstrual discomfort. It helps to relieve stress and calms the brain too.

Janushirshasana for weight loss:

It is head to knee pose forward bend. It stretches the hamstrings, lower back, upper back, and shoulders. Its practice compresses the abdomen so it stimulates the kidneys, the liver. It also relieves headaches, insomnia anxiety, and depression. These asanas involve a lot of stretching which eventually helps in weight loss.

These asanas have a direct impact on the abdominal organs which stimulates them and help in correcting the health problem. Apart from these benefits they help calm the mind and relieve stress which is a major cause of all health disorders. An active lifestyle and incorporating these asanas in the workout regime will be beneficial in weight loss and also improve the condition of the internal organs be it kidney, liver, stomach, etc. With regular practice, the body will feel light and energized and one can bounce back to a healthy and happy life.

— Inputs from Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar