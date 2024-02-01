Home

Eating Butter Everyday? Here Are The 5 Healthy Substitutes Of Makhan

Consuming butter everyday can a toll on our overall health. Check out these healthier alternatives to butter for a better lifestyle.

” Aloo ka parantha with butter” is everybody’s favourite in Indian households and it seems like an irreplaceable ingredient to most of us. From toasts to chapatis, butter is every food’s best friend and enhances the taste of all eatables. However, we all know that “too much makhan” can be bad for our overall health. This staple ingredient is high in saturated fats as well as calories. If you like to eat baked foods regularly, you should look for a healthier alternative to butter. Let’s explore the list of healthy substitutes for makhan that won’t compromise on taste and set you towards a better lifestyle.

5 Healthy Alternatives of Butter

Avocado- You must be wondering how a fruit can be an alternative to butter. But, Avocado is an excellent substitute as it has a similar texture and consistency as butter. It is a remarkable fruit, enriched with various benefits such as heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and contains essential vitamins and minerals. So what are you waiting for? Add Avocado to your everyday diet and enjoy its benefits. Olive oil- It is one of the healthiest oils that acts as a perfect replacement for butter. Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and aids in reducing the risk of heart illness. This excellent ingredient is frequently used in salad dressings and stir-fries. This oil gives a strong flavour to baked foods and keeps your health in check. Nut butter- Try these creamy nut butter like peanut, almond, and cashew to add an amazing flavour to your food. Nut butter acts as a great substitute for normal butter and provides a similar texture to baked eatables. They are a great source of healthy fats, protein and fibre, making nut butter a perfect choice for a spread. Greek Yogurt- Do you feel weird about how can we replace butter with yogurt? Greek yoghurt has a thick and creamy consistency that feels similar to butter. It acts as a perfect alternative for baked goods because Greek yogurt is low in fat and high in protein and calcium. Ghee- It is a type of clarified butter that has gained popularity as a healthy alternative to regular butter. Ghee is free of lactose and casein which can sometimes cause digestive issues. Although ghee is high in saturated fats, it is also rich in healthy fatty acids, making it a healthier option than regular butter.

Incorporate these healthier alternatives of regular butter into your everyday diet and enjoy a better lifestyle. However, it is recommended to consult your health professional before making any changes in your balanced diet.

