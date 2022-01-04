Eating Dahi in Winters: We all like curd and consumption curd in any food item like raita, curd rice, kadhi, etc. Curd is known to be a probiotic-rich food that helps in strengthening gut health. Live bacteria and yeast are known as probiotics. These help in keeping the digestive system healthy and disease-free. A human body is comprised of good and bad bacteria. The presence of probiotics is good as it helps in maintaining gut flora.Also Read - Curd/Dahi For Weight Loss? Find Out How You Can Get a Flat Belly

For people going through digestive problems, curd can be beneficial. They can consume probiotic-rich food as it will go easy on their stomach. Probiotic like curd is really helpful during the summer season. However, is it safe to consume during the winter season? Curd has a tendency of worsening cough and cold. Here's what we know about the consumption of curd during the winter season.

Is it Safe to Eat Curd During Winter Season?

During the winter season, special care should be taken for immunity. People should eat food that will boost their immunity and prevent them from falling sick. Consuming seasonal food helps in maintaining good health. Yet, in winter, people should be careful while consuming food. Curd is rich in nutrients and has other essential nutrients. It is a rich source of calcium and keeps the body and bones strong and healthy. Curd also prevents acidity, bloating, and gas.

Here Are The Health Benefits of Eating Curd During Winter Season

Vitamins And Protein

Curd is loaded with vitamins, potassium, magnesium, and protein. The presence of lactobacillus keeps dangerous bacteria and infections away from the body. Curd is a fermented food that is stacked with vitamin C. Vitamin C is an excellent source for treating cold and cough. It is always better to consume it instantly right after purchase than refrigerate it.

Helps in Digestion

Curd is known for its digestive relief. It manages the pH balance in the body which prevents acidity. By preventing acidity, curd also helps in digestion.

Bone Health

The curd strengthens bone in the body. The cold weather might make the body weak for some people. The presence of calcium in curd not only helps in balancing the bone density but also helps in strengthening them. Curd has lesser fat and calories, and in return, it helps in keeping a tab on the weight.

Good For Skin

Curd is known for its properties to provide healthy and glowing skin. Curd has natural moisturising ingredients to prevent drying of the skin. Curd is helpful for people having acne due to gastrointestinal problems. As curd has elements to keep the gut happy and healthy, all stomach-related issues take a back seat. Curd can be used in the form of a beauty face pack too as it contains lactic acid which acts as an exfoliator and clears dead cells and blemishes.