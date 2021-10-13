Consumption of seeds and nuts are important for a healthy diet. They provide nutrition and keeps the body energetic. One of such nutritious and energetic nuts is walnuts. Walnut resembles human brains and is stacked with wholesome nutrients. According to studies, soaked walnuts help in managing diabetes.Also Read - Walnuts, Blueberries and 3 Other Essential Food To Encourage Good Brain Health
According to health experts, nuts and seeds have enzymes that make it difficult to digest them raw. By soaking them, nuts and seeds become easy to digest. Along with it, none of the nutritious property is lost by soaking them in water. Also Read - Eating Walnuts Daily May Reduce Bad Cholesterol And Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases
What Are the Benefits of Soaked Walnuts? Also Read - Benefits of Walnut: Can Eating One Akhrot a Day Prevent Heart Diseases?
- As per the experts, soaked walnuts helps in the management of type 2 diabetes. Walnuts are rich in fibre and help in reducing blood sugar levels in the body. The surge of the latter can be dangerous. Soaked walnuts have a low glycemic of only 15 that makes them a healthy midday snack for diabetics. Along with this, walnuts have resistance to insulin and controlling the blood sugar levels.
- Walnuts are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. It helps in reducing cholesterol levels and keeps the heart healthy. Walnuts are rich in natural oils. They are good for skin and hair. Walnuts help in reducing inflammation and reduces the risk of cancer.
- “Chilean walnuts are recognized as being the best in the world, thanks to their extra-light color, freshness, and high yield,” H.E. Mr. Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile to India told Times of India.