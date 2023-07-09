Home

Sugar is healthy for you in moderation, but too much of it can cause weight gain, acne, type 2 diabetes, and a number of other significant medical disorders.

Eating Too Much Sugar? Obesity to Ageing, 5 Side Effects of Having Sugar in Excess

The major sources of added sugar include sugary beverages, sweetened dairy products, candy, and baked goods. But even savoury items can include sugar, such as bread, tomato sauce, and protein bars, making it all too simple to consume too much sweet food. Sugar, regardless of its name, is sugar, and when consumed in excess, it may have a variety of detrimental effects on your health. Nutritionist Divya Kaur said, “When you eat excess sugar, the extra insulin in your bloodstream can affect your arteries all over your body. It causes their walls to get inflamed, grow thicker than normal and more stiff, this stresses your heart and damages it over time.” The health expert further shares the harmful effects of eating too much sugar.

5 SIDE EFFECTS OF EATING TOO MUCH SUGAR

Obesity: Consuming too much-added sugar can cause weight gain and significantly increase your risk of chronic conditions like obesity. Acne: Sugar in any form influences the two major causes of acne: hormones and inflammation. As you eat refined and processed carbohydrates like white sugar, your blood sugar levels increase at a faster rate, and your pancreas responds by releasing insulin. Ageing: Sugar damages your skin through a natural process called glycation. The sugar in your bloodstream attaches to proteins and produces harmful free radicals called advanced glycation end products (AGEs) Low Energy: When sugar and processed carbs are consumed, they cause a rapid rise in your blood sugar. This signals your pancreas to produce a large amount of insulin to get the sugar out of your blood and into your cells. Tooth Decay: Sugar has a direct connection to tooth decay. After eating foods that contain sugar, these molecules combine with saliva and bacteria present in the mouth. This combination leads to plaque on teeth.

Short-term effects of ingesting too much sugar include acne, weight gain, and fatigue. Long-term use of excessive sugar raises the chance of developing chronic conditions including type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

