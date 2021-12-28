Zika virus is a viral infection not seen commonly in India but few outbreaks have been reported from Gujarat and recently from Kanpur. Zika virus is most commonly seen in Africa (Uganda, Nigeria) and is now endemic to the Carribean. Zika virus is predominantly transmitted by the bite of an infected female Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which also the mosquito responsible for Dengue and chikungunya.Also Read - Delhi Reports First Confirmed Case Of Zika Virus, Govt On High Alert

Transmission of infection

Cases of maternal fetal transmission have been coinfirmed. Viable virus has been detected in breast milk and possible Zika virus infections have been identified in breastfeeding babies but Zika virus transmission through breast milk has not been confirmed. Therefore, the benefits of breastfeeding are likely to outweigh the risks of Zika virus infection in infants.

Almost all cases of Zika virus are acquired via mosquito bites. However, a small number of cases of sexual transmission have been reported. Most cases have been male to female but few cases of male to male and female to male have also occured.

Signs and Symptoms

After an infected mosquito bites a human, the first symptoms can develop in 3 to 12 days but it can be shorter or longer in some people.

Signs and symptoms suggestive of Zika virus infection may include a combination of the following: rash; itching/pruritus; fever; headache; arthralgia/arthritis; myalgia(muscle pain); conjunctivitis; lower back pain; eye ball pain.

Zika virus and pregnancy

There is no evidence that pregnant women are more vulnerable to acquiring Zika virus infection or that this infection causes a more serious illness in pregnant women.

Serious complications from Zika virus infection are rare. WHO has concluded that Zika virus infection during pregnancy is a cause of congenital brain abnormalities, including microcephaly(shrunken brain) and various cardiac anomalies and that Zika virus is a trigger of Guillain-Barré syndrome(neurological disorder).

Congenital Zika Virus Syndrome

Congenital Zika Virus Syndrome is used to refer to the range of manifestations, in addition to congenital microcephaly, that have been reported following exposure to Zika virus in utero.

The period of gestation at which the infection is acquired may be important. A fetus infected in early gestation is more likely to be affected compared to infection later in pregnancy.

Prevention

There is currently no vaccine or drug available to prevent Zika virus infection.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary vector for Zika virus, is active predominantly during daylight hours; bites are most common during mid-morning and late afternoon to dusk, when the mosquito is most active. This is in contrast to the Anopheles mosquito which transmits malaria and which is more active by night.

Travellers to areas with risk for Zika virus transmission should take all possible measures to minimise the chances of mosquito bites. This includes wearing light-coloured, loose- fitting clothes that cover as much exposed skin as possible, for example long trousers and long sleeves. Because the Aedes mosquito is active during daylight hours, it is important that travellers to these areas cover up during the daytime as much as possible. Clothing can be treated with an insecticide (e.g. permethrin) which kills insects, including mosquitoes, on contact.

(Authored by Dr Bhavini Shah Balakrishnan, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai)