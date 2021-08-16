Weight Loss Tips: Reaching a healthy weight is considered a balancing act. Maintaining weight is not easy an easy task. It is important to balance energy intake and energy output. That is why it is advised to have fewer fats so that less energy is supplied as fats having the highest caloric value. But the fact of the matter is the maintenance of body weight is not that simple. Bodyweight is under biological control and under control of a complex interconnected feedback mechanism between brain, fat and muscle cells, liver, pancreas and not to forget ‘the Gut’.Also Read - 5 Incredible Benefits of Sugarcane Juice For Health And Skin

Komal Mishra, counselling psychologist at Kaleidoscope, a unit of Dr Bakshi's Healthcare, offers mental health support to individuals across age groups through a gifted team of clinical and counselling psychologists. Komal shares dietary tips and recommendations that you can follow for easy weight loss.

Dietary Recommendations:

Include whole plant-based rainbow diet: all types of vegetables, fruits, whole pulses, legumes, and whole grains (cereals) such as whole rice, quinoa, buckwheat, millets, millet flours, oats, gluten-free flours (as per the case).

Incorporating healthy nuts: include such as almonds, cashews, walnuts etc. seeds like flaxseeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, coconut––dried or fresh

Inclusion of herbal teas: Infuse hot water with herbs like tulsi, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon stick, clove, cardamom, fennel, mint etc.

Prefer homemade fresh foods. Low fat intake (it is to avoid deep-fried and oily foods). Simple cooked non-vegetarian food where applicable. Dinner should be taken before 8 p.m. and breakfast, not before 9 a.m. giving 13 hours of intermittent fasting.

Diet Elimination:

Milk and dairy products

Processed and packed food (including packaged namkeens, biscuits or breads).

Cereals containing gluten

Refined sugar and refined sugar products

Caffeine and alcohol

Recommended Supplements:

Vitamin d, vitamin b6 and vitamin e

Magnesium and zinc

Omega 3 fatty acids: fish oils

Probiotics

Other elements that help in weight loss:

Proper Sleep Guided imagery Sound meditation Breathing Stress management Journaling

Various strategies can help your weight loss goals. A portion of the above tips is absolutely dietary, including eating more protein or scaling back added sugar. Others —, for example, further developing rest quality or adding an exercise routine — are more way of life-based. For instance, chewing more leisurely is one step you can take to found careful eating. On the off chance that you execute a modest bunch of these tips, you'll be well headed to your weight reduction.