Side Effects of Eggs: An egg has a negative reputation despite being one of the world's most nutrient-dense foods for a few reasons.

Egg Side Effects: 4 Dangers of Eating Too Many Eggs

Side Effects of Eggs: One of the best sources of protein is without a doubt eggs. Eggs are consistently delicious and are considered to be incredibly healthful, whether you boil, poach, or even scramble them. Even two eggs per day can increase red blood cell count and aid in weight loss. Did you know that eggs contain the bacterium salmonella? It is derived from chicken. These germs can enter your body and harm your health if you don’t properly boil or prepare your eggs.

4 SIDE EFFECTS OF CONSUMING TOO MANY EGGS

More than half of the daily prescribed 186 milligrams of cholesterol can be found in a single egg. Therefore, consuming an excessive amount of eggs per day increases bad cholesterol levels, increasing your chance of developing heart disease. The yolk is made entirely of cholesterol, while egg whites are entirely made of proteins. Therefore, the fat levels will remain high even if you are eating boiled eggs, which could discreetly impair your heart health. If you eat too many eggs, your digestive system may suffer and you may have excruciating abdominal pain. Some people could experience negative consequences even after consuming eggs for lunch or brunch. If a person has an undiscovered food allergy or egg sensitivity, this could get even worse. You should keep an eye on the foods eaten with eggs and decide what sides to serve. Eggs’ high fat and cholesterol content have been linked to diabetes, prostate, colon, and colorectal cancer risk, as well as injury to the heart.

For people with heart problems, eating fewer yolks and more whites when eating eggs may be a healthier alternative.