Eggplant Health Benefits: Good Digestion to Diabetes Control, 5 Reasons to Add Baingan to Your Diet

Eggplant Health Benefits: Eggplants are a nutrient-dense food that includes fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Your heart and general health may both benefit from them.

Eggplant Health Benefits: The nightshade family of plants includes eggplants, sometimes known as aubergines are used in a wide variety of recipes. Did you know that while they are frequently referred to as vegetables, they are actually fruits because they come from blooming plants and include seeds? There are several kinds of eggplants that come in different sizes and colours. Eggplant contains antioxidants such as vitamins A and C, which aid in preventing cell deterioration. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Eggplant is a high-fibre, low-calorie food that is rich in nutrients and comes with many potential health benefits.” The health expert shares numerous health benefits of eggplant.

5 AMAZING HEALTH BENEFITS OF EGGPLANT

Healthy Bones: Eggplants are a rich source of magnesium, manganese, potassium, and copper which are important for healthy bones and improve bone mineral density. Manage Blood Sugar: Adding eggplants to your diet may help keep your blood sugar in check. This is primarily because eggplants are high in fibre, which passes through the digestive system intact. Also, polyphenols, or natural plant compounds, found in foods like eggplant may reduce sugar absorption and increase insulin secretion, both of which can help lower blood sugar. Antioxidant Properties: Eggplants are especially rich in anthocyanins, a type of pigment with antioxidant properties that are responsible for their vibrant colour. An anthocyanin in eggplants called nasunin is especially beneficial and can protect against cellular damage. Aids Cancer: Brinjal, bestowed with a host of bioactive compounds, has the potential to combat cancer cells. The compound solasodine rhamnosyl glycosides (SRGs) in eggplants has been shown to cause the death of tumour cells and lower the recurrence of certain types of cancer. Digestive Health: Foods with a high water, fibre, and vitamin content aid in the digestive tract’s ability to wash out toxins. The low-calorie content of eggplant is due to its high water content.

