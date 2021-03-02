Eggplant or brinjal also known as aubergine is loaded with goodness. The glossy, teardrop-shaped vegetable is from the nightshade family of plants and is used in different cuisines and dishes across the world. Eggplant is considered a vegetable, but it is a fruit that grows out from a flowering plant and contains seeds. Also Read - Essential Tips To Lose The ‘Lockdown Kilos’

Eggplants come in different shapes, sizes, and colour. They come in red, blue, green, and black. It has a bitter and acidic taste, which may not be preferred by many. It is packed with many health benefits and we give five reasons why you should add Eggplant or brinjal to your diet now. It is loaded with vitamin C, K, and B6 and an ample amount of potassium, manganese, and fiber.

– Good for the heart: Eggplant has a pigment called anthocyanins that strengthen the functioning of the heart. It has antioxidants that reduce bad cholesterol and stimulate good HDL cholesterol, as per NDTV.

– Natural Laxative: Eggplant is rich in fibre, and improves the digestive system as it acts as a natural laxative. The antioxidants present in brinjal reduces inflammation and helps with digestion.

– Helps in weight loss: Saponin present in Brinjal prevents fat accumulation. Eggplant is low on carbohydrates and calories and aids in weight loss.

– Boosts bone health: The glossy fruit has phenolic compounds that can fight osteoporosis, strengthen bones, and enhance bone mineral density, as per News18. It is also rich in iron and calcium which is good for your bones.

– Reduces the risk of cancer: Eggplants have antioxidants, anthocyanins which may reduce the risk of cancer. The properties help in preventing the growth of cancer cells. As per Healthline, it contains solasodine rhamnosyl glycosides, which test-tube studies indicate may aid in cancer treatment. Eating more fruits and vegetables may also protect against some types of cancer.

Not just brinjal can help in preventing anemia, and it also promotes blood sugar control. So, will you add eggplant to your diet?