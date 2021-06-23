Eggs, Carrots, Soybeans And Other Food Items That Can Help Kids Grow Taller

For many parents, helping their children grow to attain their optimum height is often a big concern. Although, it is important to understand that height is usually determined by genes. And many studies have found out that factors including the food one eats, make a lot of difference, and can also influence the height of the person in his growing years. Also Read - Nipah Virus in India: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, Prevention And Cure

There are three important factors for height that is genes, diet, and lifestyle, according to Firstcry. While one cannot change the genetic makeup, but one can ensure that diet and lifestyle are taken care of. It is important to know that inadequate nutrition can hamper your kid’s growth, no matter how strong your genes are. Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas That Can Help to Regulate Hormones

Here, we list 7 foods that can help your children grow taller and stronger:

Eggs Also Read - Why Wearing a Mask Can Trigger Social Anxiety?

Eggs are full of protein and act as a building block of a kid’s physical growth. Eggs are the most important dietary factor, according to firstcry. Thanks to protein available in eggs, it can help in building, developing, and maintain muscles and tissues in the body. Eating eggs can keep the children stay full and improve their concentration.

Yogurt

Yogurt is high in protein, calcium, Vitamin D, and zinc. Probiotics help in the growth and development of a child and keep their gut healthy.

Soybeans

High in protein and are beneficial for children’s bone health. If your child does not like dairy products or is lactose intolerant, then you can switch to soymilk, so that the kid gets enough Vitamin-D, calcium, and protein.

Carrots

Rich in vitamin A, carrot is a sweet vegetable that can be eaten raw in salads and wraps or cooked. Apart from being crunchy and delicious, this bright orange and red colored vegetable are loaded with vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin K, biotin, niacin, molybdenum, phosphorus, and fiber and has several health benefits.

Whole grains

Adding whole grains to your kid’s diet will be beneficial, as they are rich in vitamin B, magnesium, selenium, zinc, iron and also calcium. These components help in strengthening bone health.

Nuts

Children are usually given soaked almonds in the morning with a belief that it will make them sharp and intelligent. Packed with nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, almonds have been popular seeds since ancient times. Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for kids’ bones.

Green Veggies

Not just for kids, eating green vegetable is good for children and adults both. Consuming leafy green vegetables on a daily basis helps in supplying calcium. According to TOI, leafy vegetables balance bone resorption and deposition which varies according to age. Spinach, cabbage, kale or broccoli, leafy green veggies are a must.