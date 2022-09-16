New Delhi: In a first, both kidneys of a minor organ donor have been successfully transplanted into a five-year-old Manrup Bawa. The procedure, known as en bloc kidney transplantation, was performed at All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. The donor in this case was a 16-month-old baby who was declared brain dead at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on August 24 and had donated his organs.Also Read - Another Pig to Human Kidney Transplant Becomes a Huge Success by US Medical Team

“The recipient child, a native of Sonipat in Haryana, had been suffering from chronic kidney failure for a long duration and was on haemodialysis. He immediately required a kidney transplant surgery for his survival”, Dr Manjunath Maruti Pol, Additional Professor, Department of Surgery, AIIMS told PTI. Also Read - Suffering From Chronic Kidney Disease? These Guidelines Will Safeguard You From COVID-19

After the transplantation, the five-year-old recipient is fit and healthy. “The patient was kept in the isolation ward for seven days after which he was discharged. Currently, the boy is off the dialysis and is doing well. He is also ready to go to school”, the doctor added. Also Read - Rare Medical Feat: 4-Year-Old Mumbai Girl Gets New Lease of Life After Great-Grandmother Donates Kidney to Her

WHAT IS EN BLOC KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION?

En-bloc kidney transplantation occurs when two kidneys from the same small pediatric donor, along with the vena cava and aorta, are transplanted into a single recipient.

Typically, during transplantation, the proximal (suprarenal) part of the donor aorta and IVC are surgically closed (that is, over sewn or stapled) and the distal segment of the donor aorta and IVC are anastomosed to the iliac vessels.

“However, in this case, due to the growth retardation in the child, the patients’ iliac vessels were of small calibre (inadequate for revascularization); therefore, donors’ aorta was anastomosed to recipients’ aorta and donors’ IVC was anastomosed to recipients’ IVC,” the doctor explained about the challenges involved in such surgeries.

WHAT ARE AORTA, IVC, ILIAC VESSEL AND VENA CENA?

Aorta: It is the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body through aortic value.

Iliac Vessel: Blood vessels that provide blood to the legs, pelvis, reproductive organs and other organs in the pelvic area.

IVC: Inferior vena cava (IVC) is a major abdominal vein responsible for the transportation of deoxygenated blood from the lower extremities and the abdomen through diaphragm to the superior vena cava and eventually to the right atrium.

Vena Cena: Larger veins that bring deoxygenated blood to heart to get oxygen.