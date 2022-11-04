Epilepsy: Symptoms, Treatment And All About The Brain Disorder Fatima Sana Shaikh is Talking About

Fatima Sana Shaikh spreads awareness with her latest post about a neurological condition called Epilepsy. Know what this brain disorder is, its Symptoms, Treatment and much more.

Epilepsy: Symptoms, Treatment And All About The Brain Disorder Fatima Sana Shaikh is Talking About (Source: Freepik)

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently creating a lot of buzz on the internet after she dropped an awareness post regarding Epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain. With her post, the actress is marking the Epilepsy Awareness Challenge 2022. She shared a mirror selfie and wearing a fuzzy trench coat, on her social media, while writing down a caption about Epilepsy that appeals to the mass audience as she also urged people to share their stories of epilepsy. The caption reads -“Just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy. Koi relevance nahi hai photo aur topic ka 😂

What Is Epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain. You are often diagnosed with epilepsy if you have two or more unprovoked seizures. Epilepsy may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or a brain injury, but many people never know the cause.

Fatima Sana Shaikh also added five facts about epilepsy that people must know, 1. 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy, 2. There are four main types of epilepsy (focal onset, sec generalized onset, combination, and unknown) 3. Estimates are around 1/3 of people living with epilepsy have drug-resistant (aka refractory or intractable) epilepsy. 4. Anything someone can do when aware, could be done during a seizure with impaired awareness (walking, talking, eating,) 5. Almost anything can be a seizure trigger for someone.”

Check Out The Post:

Epilepsy:

Signs And Symptoms of Epilepsy:

Temporary confusion Staring Stiff muscles Uncontrollable jerking movements of the arms and legs Loss of consciousness or awareness Psychological symptoms such as fear, anxiety or deja vu Sleep Disorders Panic Attacks Nightmares Fainting Peculiar changes in senses, such as smell, touch, and sound Fearfulness for no apparent reason

Treatment:

Currently, there is no cure for most types of epilepsy. A doctor may prescribe antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) to help prevent seizures. If these drugs do not work, some other could-be options include surgery, vagus nerve stimulation, or a special diet.