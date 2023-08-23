Eris vs BA 2.86: Which New Covid Variant is More Serious And How to Prevent it?

Home

New Covid variants are emerging in UAE, USA and UK majorly. The latest variants of coronavirus Eris and BA.2.86 are reportedly driving the surge in these places. The Word Health Organisation (WHO) has

New Covid variants are emerging in UAE, USA and UK majorly. The latest variants of coronavirus Eris and BA.2.86 are reportedly driving the surge in these places. The Word Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed these two variants as ‘variant of interest’ and ‘variant under monitoring’ respectively. The EG.5 or Eris is a dominant variant in the US and is spreading like wildfire. However, BA.2.86 is a highly mutated strain as well.

Research is still underway to determine the exact severity, transmission rate and fatality of these new emerging Covid-19 variants. But, there is just a slight difference between the two. While most of the symptoms are similar in nature, there are looming questions of another wave in the light of frequently rising variants in different countries.

EG.5 OR ERIS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

According to a report by WHO dated August 9, there has been no evidence of increased disease severity from the new EG.5 strain.

More cases of Eris have been detected across the globe and scientists are ascribing a higher transmissibility rate to the EG.5 variant.

It can be transmitted through droplets and is airborne.

Eris or EG.5 is a sub-lineage of Omicron.

It has a mutation in the spike protein that is an essential element in Covid virus. With this, it enters and infects the human cell.

Based on its characteristics, EG.5 may spread globally & cause a surge in cases.

It has an increased growth rate.

BA 2.86: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Few cases have shown developing rashes, redness in the eyes, and diarrhoea as symptoms of the infection.

So far, it has shown higher genetic mutation making it relatively more immunity evading prior vaccination.

It has nearly 36 mutations that are relatively similar to the previously detected XBB.1.5 variants. And some of these mutations are on spike protein, antry point for viruses to exploit human cells.

It can be transmitted through droplets and is airborne.

It can be transmitted through droplets and is airborne. According to CBS News report,UK health official shave said that there is enough information to acknowledge the fact “to expect significant antigenic change.”

NEW COVID VARIANT SYMPTOMS

Runny nose

Headache

Constant fatigue

Sneezing

Sore throat

Loss of taste and snell

Body ache

WAYS TO PREVENT NEW COVID VARIANTS

Get vaccinated and booster dose against Covid-19. BE updated with your vaccinations. Wear a mask in public places Practise social distancing Maintain proper hygiene and wash hands frequently Avoid close contact with people who are sick Eat a healthy diet with more immunity-building foods

There is still more research underway to comprehend the severity of the new emerging variants of Covid. According to scientists, it is a little early to determine anything, but people should start taking precautions already.

