Home

Health

Eris: Why WHO Has Classified New Covid Strain as ‘Variant of Interest? Should We Be Concerned?

Eris: Why WHO Has Classified New Covid Strain as ‘Variant of Interest? Should We Be Concerned?

New Covid variant Eris is spreading like wildfire in UK and few other nations. In a recent development, WHO has declared EG.5 as a 'variant of interest,' and that has now raised anxiety levels on citizens about severity of the new Covid strain.

Eris: What is EG.5.1, New Covid Variant Spreading Rapidly in UK? Know Signs, Symptoms And Treatment

New Covid variant Eris or EG.5.1 is driving a significant surge in the number of cases in the United Kingdom and has an impact in USA as well. Reportedly, Eris was detected in Maharashtra in May but since then has not shown a grave impact in the spike in cases. Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) released a statement classifying Eris as a ‘Variant of Interest’. Earlier, it was simply a variant on the radar. Formerly a variant under monitoring, WHO has now designated this a variant of interest.

Trending Now

There has been a steady increase in this variant’s prevalence. As of 7 August 2023, over 7000 sequences have been shared from 51 countries.

ERIS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

In a new statement released by WHO, it stated that Based on the available evidence, the public health risk posed by EG.5 is evaluated as low at the global level, similar to the risk of other current Covid-19 variants of interest. Based on its characteristics, EG.5 may spread globally & cause a surge in cases.

#COVID19 is still circulating in every country. Dr @mvankerkhove updates on the latest variant of interest EG.5 ⬇️https://t.co/aYCZfspZyb pic.twitter.com/KMw8mSrX2n — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 9, 2023

Infectious Disease Epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said yesterday that, “The virus is evolving and circulating in every country. This will continue and this is what we have to prepare for.”

Divulging more on the current data on EG.5 sub-lineage, Dr. Kerkhove stated that:

It is one of the sublineages of Omicron. It is a descendant lineage of XBB.1.9.2

It has an increased growth rate.

So far, there is no detection in a change in the severity of EG.5 compared to other sublineages of Omicron.

This new variant is escaping immunity and hence is spreading like wildfire.

Additionally, this variant carries an additional amino acid spike mutation.

ERIS CASES RISING: SHOULD WE BE CONCERNED?

In context to the global scenario, there is a steady uptick in EG.5 numbers. While experts have not yet raised the alarm yet but they surely advised to adhere to protocols.

Symptoms of ERIS

Runny nose

Headache

Constant fatigue

Sneezing

Sore throat

ERIS PREVENTION TIPS

Get vaccinated and booster dose against Covid-19 Wear a mask in public places Practise social distancing Maintain proper hygiene and wash hands frequently Avoid close contact with people who are sick Ensure proper ventilation in rooms

While Eris is still under research, experts have cautioned to take necessary precautions right now instead of freaking out. People above 65, children and people with existing comorbidities are more vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES