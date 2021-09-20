Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia worldwide. It is a neurodegenerative disease characterised by worsening forgetfulness, getting lost in familiar places, difficulty in multitasking, problem-solving. Other symptoms also include increasing behavioural abnormality (irritability, social disengagement etc.) and eventually mobility issues.Also Read - Alzheimer’s Likely Causes Identified Says Australian Researchers

AD is typically seen in the elderly population (usually after the age of 65yrs). However, for those with the inherited AD (less than 1% of the population), onset of Dementia is usually before 60yrs.

What Leads to AD?

There is progressive dysfunction of the anatomical areas involved in memory and behaviour in AD. This is due to the deposition of Senile Plaques (SP) consisting of amyloid beta and neurofibrillary tangles. The deposition of SP starts in the Hippocampus, which is the most critical structure involved with recent memory, and then spreads to other brain areas as the disease advances.

Clinical Features/Stages of AD

The core feature of AD disease is impairment of recent memory. As the disease advances, various other cognitive domains are involved. The disease progresses over seven stages; however, there is an overlap between these.

Stage 1 (No clinical impairment): Like other neurodegenerative diseases, this stage can precede the memory loss by many years where the affected individual is clinically okay without any memory abnormality

Stage 2 (Very mild cognitive decline): This mimics the forgetfulness associated with normal ageing, where an individual misplaces objects and can eventually find them after a period of search. Most of the patient’s relatives are not even aware of this mild forgetfulness

Stage 3 (Mild cognitive decline): Recent memory worsens, which is now apparent to the relatives. They suffer in daily functioning (such as bank work, money issues, etc.) and maybe confused occasionally. They can, however, still be independent in all their daily activities

Stage 4 (Moderate cognitive decline): Memory worsens further with difficulty doing tasks that need multitasking. They start losing their way around unfamiliar places and become socially withdrawn. Denial of their disease and becoming progressively dependent for even simple tasks on their caregiver is expected at this stage

Stage 5 (Moderately severe cognitive decline): They may even forget their current surroundings, home address/telephone number and need assistance for simple tasks like dressing. Losing way in familiar surroundings also happens

Stage 6 (Severe cognitive decline): There is worsening of behaviour with irritability and hallucinations. They experience memory loss even for past events and start losing control of their bladder/ bowel functions

Stage 7 (Very severe cognitive decline): During this stage, most of them lose the ability to speak, communicate and even ambulate (walk around or move) by now.

How to Diagnose AD?

The diagnosis of AD is clinical and ruling out other treatable entities which can cause memory abnormality (Vitamin B12 deficiency, Hypothyroidism and certain infections). In most patients, an MRI of the brain is done to rule out other causes of Dementia (like brain strokes etc.) and to demonstrate atrophy of the structures involved in memory.

What is The Treatment of AD?

There is no specific treatment for reversing or stopping the progression of AD. Although, drugs are available which can symptomatically improve cognition. One must take medication keeping in conjunction with the following,

Correction of vascular risk factors (Diabetes/ Hypertension) Quitting smoking/ alcohol Indulging in cognition enhancing tasks (like solving sudoku puzzles, playing board games) Socialising Ensuring adequate sleep Having a balanced diet and regular physical activity

Some Drugs Used For The Treatment Include

Cholinesterase inhibitors like Donepezil, Rivastigmine and Galantamine. These drugs have mild to modest improvement in memory, especially in the early stages of the disease.

Memantine: In combination with one of the above drugs, for those with moderate to severe AD.

Aducanumab: Intravenous treatment directed against amyloid-beta and beneficial in those with early or mild AD. The rapid approval of this drug was controversial, and currently, its utility is restricted for research until more data about its clinical efficacy and safety is available.

(With inputs by Dr Rajesh Benny, Consultant Neurologist, Fortis Hospital Mulund)