Exam Stress? 5 Easy Mantras to Stay Cool During Your Boards

Staying mentally strong is important for performing at your best on these most important days of your life. In this article, we will share 5 easy tips to remain calm and composed during board examinations.

Examinations are not cake walk for students. Everybody works hard and tries to score well, but a few manage to handle it well under pressure. The hardest times test our patients and how calm we our. A common question asked by students is how to combat feelings of nervousness and stress. Staying mentally strong is important for performing at your best on these most important days of your life. In this article, we will share 5 easy tips to remain calm and composed during board examinations.

5 ESSENTIAL TIPS TO STAY CALM DURING YOUR BOARD EXAMS

Believe In Your Success: Adopt ‘NO Matter What Comes’ attitude. If you have unconditional belief in your success, no fear or stress can ever come near you. Develop the attitude of believing in your strengths and capabilities. You have all the resources you need to excel in life. Exams are just testing phase like other challenges which may come later in your life. And you know that. You can clear all! Understand What Makes You Stressed: Sometimes it’s not the exam which is troubling you but some other thought or experience. Find out the original cause of your pain and instead of putting it on exams deal with it directly. Are you stressed or it is just that everyone around you is making you stressed? Take a break, if possible: Movement allows you to take a deep breath, stretch a bit and clear your mind. As long as you’re doing ok in terms of the time you have to complete the test, ask if it’s ok to take a short break to get some water or run to the bathroom. Giving Your Best Shot: Studying well is a job half-done, while performance is the main key of scoring well. Many students do not pay attention to their performance, rather, they focus on completing the syllabus. During exams, it is essential to perform your best in the given time. Practice and revision are not enough, students should be mentally strong under pressure. Get Plenty of Sleep: Sure, cramming for exams and sleeping are completely opposed. But they shouldn’t be. When you sleep for at least 7-8 hours after studying, your brain absorbs it better and you will be well-rested enough to recall it. Eat Healthy And Go Easy on Caffeine: Eating healthy is always better for your body and brain than eating foods saturated with sugar and carbs. During finals week, plan to eat regularly and eat healthy food. Your mind and body will feel beter, you will have lot of energy than you would otherwise.

