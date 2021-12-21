Regular exercise is very important for your body. You need to practice some form of physical activity to keep your body warm and in shape. A lot of people know the benefits yet they feel a bit uncomfortable while they perform. For women, the most uncomfortable situation is chosing the right bra for the workout as they might experience discomfort while exercising.Also Read - Malaika Arora Performs 3 Yoga Asanas to Reduce Hip And Waist Fat | Watch Video

As per the study done by the New York Times, a test was conducted on 355 women with varying breast sizes – small, large, and heavy. Along with this, their physical exercise time was also recorded. Women with heavy breasts have a decrease in physical exercise time. Along with this, they also felt discomfort while performing low-intensity activities.

What Are The Reasons?

When women exercise, they experience breast movements both laterally and vertically. This can lead to pain and soreness of the breast. Sports bra too has certain restrictions for women with smaller breasts. When the study was conducted over 355 women, only a few among them jogged. They find it difficult to indulge in low-intensity workouts like walking or swimming too. The discomfort caused by this can lead to withdrawal from exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

What is The Solution?

A few experts suggest a high-quality sports bra or swimming suit can provide support to the breast and body. For women with heavy breasts, they can also opt for a double sports bra. Women should also practice low-intensity activities like yoga, walking, or exercise ball. This can help in maintaining fitness and lesser discomfort to the body or the breasts. For women who feel discomfort, yoga is the best alternative. It helps in shaping the body. Other water activities like swimming is also a good option as it helps in slowing down the movement of breasts due to buoyant force.