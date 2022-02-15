A majority of men and women tend to get ill owing to sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like gonorrhoea and chlamydia at some point of time in life. These infections can cause infertility, strike-in without any signs, and may go unnoticed. However, these are preventable causes of infertility. So, if you have been diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection then just seek immediate help.Also Read - CBI’s Special Investigation Team Probing Vijay Mallya, Takes Over Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Infertility is seen when a couple is unable to conceive naturally within a year of having unprotected sex. Along with certain factors like advancing maternal age, endometriosis, ovulation disorders, sperm malfunction, smoking, stress even sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as gonorrhea, syphilis, herpes, and chlamydia impact one's fertility making it challenging for one to conceive. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) can be termed as infections that are transmitted via unprotected sex which may include vaginal, anal, or oral intercourse, and affect men and women. Sexually transmitted infections (STI) lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) in women (an infection of the uterus and fallopian tubes) and epididymitis in men (inflammation of the coiled tube beside one's testes). Are you aware? If a woman with STI is pregnant then the STI infects her baby too.

How do STIs Impact Fertility?

Chlamydia can cause inflammation (swelling) in the fallopian tubes that get blocked, restricting the travel of fertilized eggs to the uterus, and this is called tubal infertility. Gonorrhoea is seen because of a sexually transmitted bacterium that tends to infect both males and females. It affects the urethra, rectum, or throat. In a woman, it impacts the cervix. Even sperm and tubal damage are seen due to these STIs.

Know About The Signs of STIs

Women with STIs will showcase symptoms such as vaginal pain, burning, abnormal vaginal discharge, spotting, burning sensation after urination, pelvic pain, and irregular bleeding. These infections can permanently damage one’s reproductive organs along with fertility. Men will encounter burning during urination, testicular pain and yellow penile discharge, and obstructive azoospermia that is no sperm in the ejaculate (semen) over time.

What is The Treatment For STI?

If you are diagnosed with infertility due to an STI then your fertility consultant will be the right person to determine an appropriate line of treatment for you. You can opt for various ART treatments available today.

Here Are Some Vital Tips to Prevent STIs

Use protection while having sexual intercourse

Use a lubricant suggested by the expert

Opt for regular sexual health check-ups

Get tested for STDs on a regular basis

If you are sexually active

Early detection and treatment of infections are essential for your overall well-being.

(Authored article by Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune)