COVID Vaccine Free For All in India: In a mega move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will now provide free coronavirus vaccines for all citizens above the age of 18. Not just this, but the Prime Minister also declared that from now on, procurement of vaccines for those in the age group of 18-45 will be done by the centre itself. This was so far, in the hands of the state governments.

Centre Will Procure Vaccines: What Does This Mean?

Indians to get COVID vaccine for free: From now onwards, the central government will procure 75 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers. This means that states will now not have to procure medicines from the companies. Rather, the central government will provide them with the vaccines. These vaccines will be free of cost.

This also means that the rest 25 per cent of vaccines will be available for private players who will not be able to charge more than Rs 150 per vaccine.

How Much Will Vaccine Cost?

Price of COVID vaccine in private hospitals: 75 per cent of the vaccines, which are in the hands of the central government will be available to all free of cost. Rest 25 per cent, which are in the hands of private players (or say private hospitals) will be available at the cost of Rs 150 (which is the service cost) plus the vaccine cost. However, one can always opt for the free vaccine being provided by the central government. Earlier, the Centre was providing free vaccines only to the elderly and frontline workers, but now, it will be free for everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21.

The central government will take over the vaccination process in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,00,636 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total infection tally in the country to 2,89,09,975 since the pandemic began last year. This is the lowest number of new cases India has been reporting in the last 61 days. 2,427 deaths were also reported taking the toll death toll to 3,49,186.