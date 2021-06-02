The second wave of COVID-19 ravages India, and now doctors are reporting a huge surge in a rare infection called Black fungus among recovering and recovered coronavirus patients. In a rare scenario, black fungus or mucormycosis was detected in the brains of at least 15 percent of patients admitted for the infection in Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - All You Need to Know About Aspergillosis, The New Fungal Infection Reported After Black Fungus

Of the 368 Mucormycosis patients admitted in MYH, an initial study has shown that 55 of them have the infection in their brains, and this has been confirmed by CT (computerised tomography) and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans, said Dr. Rakesh Gupta, head of department, neurosurgery, MYH.’

While most of these patients had a “small size infection” in their brains, four had to go undergo major brain surgery to prevent the spread of infection, Dr. Gupta said. He said the infection had reached the brains of these patients through their sinus before hospitalisation.

What are the symptoms of black fungus in the brain?

Experts said the initial symptoms of black fungus infection in the brain included:

Headache

Vomiting, with the patient later losing consciousness as the infection spreads.

Officials also said that due to the shortage of Amphotericin-B injections, patients are getting affected and it is a challenge to treat black fungus without the injections.

What leads black fungus to the brain?

A similar case took place in Bengaluru, a 48-year-old woman from Gauribidanur, who recovered from Covid started showing stroke-like symptoms soon after she discharged. A report in Times of India said that no trace of black fungus was found in her eyes, nose, or sino orbital nerve through which the fungus usually enters the body. It was present in her brain, this was found out after a biopsy was done and tissue culture studies. The woman had undergone a procedure to remove fungal debris from her brain.

Signs of strokes:

The TOI reported the woman showed signs of strokes and she showed no signs of black fungus. The patient had no comorbidities but was on mild oxygen support and developed trouble speaking a day prior to her discharge. She developed weakness on the right side of the body. After few days, her MRI showed a tumor-like mass deep in the brain. Experts said that she had an infection in the deep part of the brain called thalamus. There were white and black patches in the thalamas region. The baffled doctors thought it could be brain TB or toxoplasmosis. In the tissue culture study, it became clear that it was indeed a black fungus.

The patient had a procedure called MRI-guided stereotactic neurosurgery and she is currently on antifungal drug Liposomal Amphotericin-B.

While black fungus infection is being found mostly in COVID-19 patients and those who had recovered from it, there are some cases where Mucormycosis has struck those who never contracted coronavirus.

(PTI inputs included)