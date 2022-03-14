China on Monday reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 as the fast-spreading variant commonly known as Stealth Omicron fuels China’s biggest outbreak in two years. The surge on the Chinese mainland is infecting people in cities ranging from Shenzhen to Qingdao on the coast, to Xingtai in the north and the numbers have crept steadily higher since early March. While the numbers are small relative to numbers reported in Europe or in the U.S., or even the city of Hong Kong, which had reported 32,000 cases on Sunday, they are the highest since the first big outbreak of COVID-19 in the central city of Wuhan in early 2020.Also Read - 3 Quick And Effective Mini-Workout Routines For Busy People

China has seen very few infections since its strict Wuhan lockdown as the government held fast to its zero-tolerance strategy, which is focused on stopping transmission of the coronavirus as fast as possible, by relying on strict lockdowns and mandatory quarantines for anyone who has come into contact with a positive case.

What is Stealth Omicron?

Zhang Wenhong, a prominent infectious disease expert at a hospital affiliated with Shanghai's Fudan says that the current outbreak is being driven by the variant commonly known as "stealth omicron," or the B.A.2 lineage of the omicron variant. Early research suggests it spreads faster than the original omicron, which itself spread faster than the original virus and other variants.

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, according to a study led by Danish researchers. Omicron, which is also referred to as B.1.1.529, has three main substrains, BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to Cornelius Römer, a bioinformatician at the Biozentrum of the University of Basel in Switzerland, the BA.2 subvariant likely arose from a common ancestor around the same time as the original Omicron, also known as BA.1, so it is not a descendent but a sibling.

Does vaccine work against the Stealth Omicron?

As per Danish study people who are fully vaccinated with a booster shot are less likely to get infected and transmit it to other people. Reuters wrote, “We conclude that Omicron BA.2 is inherently substantially more transmissible than BA.1 and that it also possesses immune-evasive properties that further reduce the protective effect of vaccination against infection.”

(With inputs by agencies)