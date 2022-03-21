One of the essential minerals that is naturally present in food and can be added externally is zinc. It can also be consumed as a dietary supplement. In some places, zinc is also sold as cold remedies. Zinc has a major role in functioning of immune, protein synthesis, wound healing, DNA synthesis and cell division. Along with these benefits, zinc also helps in supporting normal growth and development during pregnancy, childhood and adolescence. It also helps in improving taste and smell. Women have been asked to consume a lot of zinc to avoid future complication. But how much zinc should be consumed on a daily basis? Read on to know more.Also Read - Want Healthy Hair? Add These 10 Nutrients to Your Diet

According to mayoclinic.org, the recommended daily amount of zinc is 8 milligrams (mg) for women and 11 mg for adult men. As per Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), Average daily level of intake sufficient to meet the nutrient requirements of nearly all (97%–98%) healthy individuals; often used to plan nutritionally adequate diets for individuals.

What Are The Health Benefits?

Zinc has numerous health benefits. They are