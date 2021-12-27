Many of you may love the cold weather and the hot cup of tea that you can enjoy with it. But, for quite a few people, winters bring in a lot of pain and stiffness. All you may feel like doing is to huddle into a ball and stay warm. Winters also make you feel stiff in all your joints in general.Also Read - Fitness Gadgets: The 24X7 Monitoring Might Be Making You Sad

Why do your joints get stiff during winters?

Winters bring in cold weather which triggers changes in your body. Your nervous system sends signals to your muscles to constrict the blood vessels in your arms, neck, and shoulders. This is to decrease the heat loss from your limbs and maintain your core body temperature. Your muscles tend to be held in a tight state for a long time to prevent heat loss. This state increases your perception of pain.

The other cause of pain and stiffness during winters is because of your change in posture. It is common to keep your shoulders stiff and hold them tightly in cold weather. You end up slouching your mid-back and poke your chin forward. This postural change results in stiffness and pain in your joints.

Many people become sluggish during winters owing to the cold weather. You often avoid going for a walk or miss your daily exercise to sleep in and stay warm instead of stepping out in the cold. This generates an overall joint stiffness along with decreased muscle flexibility.

Your mind also plays a major role in your joint stiffness. Since your body knows the experience of trying to exercise in the cold with this kind of stiffness, your mind denies the need for exercising again. Your mind reminds your body about the pain you suffered each time you tried to walk with the stiffness. Hence, you tend to avoid movement altogether or continue with poor movement patterns.

How to cope with stiffness and pain during winters?

Cold weather is known to flare up the stiffness and pain in your joints. You can follow these simple steps to prevent this pain and get rid of the discomfort.

Avoid cold, damp places which have cold drafts of air. Avoid sitting near the draft of the AC. Wear warm clothes even while you are indoors. This will help keep your joints warm. Invest in scarves, hats, thermal vests, gloves, socks, and jackets with a collar. Use hot packs on your shoulders, mid-back, and neck to relieve the stiffness and pain. You can also use the hot water bags to soothe those tense and stiff muscles. Correct your posture. Sit up straight with your back erect. Avoid sitting curled up or hunched over. Avoid sitting in a sloppy posture. Learn to relax mentally and physically. Let your shoulders be relaxed and rested. Let them be down without making your shoulders and neck hunch down. Tuck your chin in with your eyes looking straight ahead. Feel your neck grow long and straight and your posture improving. Get in a little movement for your joints. Move your shoulders back and forth in small motions. Look on your sides, up, and down to relieve the stiffness in your neck. Go for a walk daily while wearing warm clothes. Listen to music or indulge in your favourite hobby to feel relaxed. Go for a swim or indulge in a spa or hot water bath.

By focusing on moving your muscles and relaxing mentally and physically, you can improve the stiffness and pain in your joints. You will be able to relieve yourself of the pain and move your joints smoothly.

(Authored by Dr Kiran Chouka, Senior Consultant – Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram)