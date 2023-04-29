Home

Extreme Fatigue: 5 Reasons Why Your Body is Tired All The Time

Extreme fatigue is a growing concern in this hustle culture. Day-night can be tiring for many and here few possible reasons why it might happen.

Extreme Fatigue: Do you feel tired all the time? Morning to night, is it a gloomy day all day long for you? There can be many reasons behind it. Such incidents are the body’s signs to indicate that it is self-care time. Constant fatigue is a common problem in this hustle culture. Well, there can be several possible reasons behind constant fatigue. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shared 5 possible reasons, that may lead to constant tiredness, and gloominess.

5 Reasons You Are Feeling Tired All The Time

Being de-hydrated – Enough water is the cure of more than half of the health issues. From skin health to weight lose it can offer you multiple health benefits. When you drink less water it leads to dehydration which can contribute to low energy levels. Not paying attention to a healthy diet – Your diet significantly affects the way you feel. Undereating — or eating ultra-processed foods (foods rich in refined carbs, refined oils too much salt or sugar) that are low in essential nutrients — may lead to calorie and nutrient deficiencies, which can cause exhaustion Nutrient Deficiencies– Nutrient deficiencies may lead you to feel exhausted on a daily basis. Low levels of vitamin D, vitamin B-12, iron, magnesium, or potassium have been linked to fatigue. Because these deficiencies are quite common, it’s important to have your levels tested if you’re experiencing unexplained fatigue. Not getting restful sleep – Getting enough sleep is essential for overall health. Unfortunately, many of us don’t get enough, which may lead to fatigue. During sleep, your body performs a number of critical processes, including releasing important growth hormones and repairing and regenerating cells, thereby making you feel energized the next day. Over Stressed or over worked – When under stress, your body goes into fight-or-flight mode. This causes an increase in cortisol and adrenaline, which prepares your body to deal with such situations. In the case of chronic or ongoing stress, it takes a toll on your body’s resources, leaving you feeling exhausted.

So, if you are constantly feeling run down and tired, wait no more and consult your doctor for charting a healthy course of action.

