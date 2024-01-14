Home

As we age, our eyesight also starts to show changes with time. It can affect the overall quality of life. So, to preserve eyesight after 40, here are a few tips that one needs to follow.

Eye Care Tips After 40: 6 Essential Tips to Preserve Vision As You Age

As we age, there are various transformations that our body goes through. Including eye health, which requires utmost importance as we gracefully move into our 40s. The different factors on a day-to-day basis cause a certain strain on the eyes, which demands thoughtful attention. To prevent vision problems, we advise you to start taking care of your eyes as soon as possible. In this article, we will delve into the proven techniques that can help maintain healthy vision as you age. Following these methods will help boost eye health and prevent eye vision problems.

ESSENTIAL EYE CARE TIPS TO PROTECT EYESIGHT AFTER 40 AND ABOVE

Regular Eye Checkups: Regular eye exams with an optometrist are essential after the age of 40. These exams help detect age-related eye conditions like glaucoma, and cataracts early, enabling time intervention and management. Follow a Nutrient-Rich Diet: A diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that support overall eye health. Include vitamin-c foods and leafy green vegetables such as fish, oranges, spinach and colourful fruits to nourish your eyes from within. Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration is essential for overall health, including eye health. Drinking an adequate amount of water helps prevent dry eyes, keeping them comfortable and function optimally. Quit Smoking: Smoking is a leading cause of so many diseases, especially those that affect eye health. It can increase your chance of contracting age-related eye diseases such as cataracts, optic nerve damage, vision loss or blindness. Maintain chronic conditions: Diseases like diabetes and hypertension can impact vision. Regular exercise and balanced diet can manage these conditions contributing to healthy eyes. Manage Screen Time: Prolonge screen time can affect your eye health. To avoid long screen time exposure, take regular breaks from work and follow the 20-20-20 rule. Take a break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds to reduce eye strain.

