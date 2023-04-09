Home

Eye Care Tips: Not Just Carrots But Include THESE 8 Foods In Your Diet To Boost Eye Sight

Eye Care Tips: While carrots are the first association made for food when it comes to improving eyesight, there are several other healthy foods that may help enhance our vision.

Eye Care Tips: The means to see and appreciate the tangible around us, our eyes help us experience the scenic, the beautiful, the entertainment. Visual modalities are considered to be one of the best ways for learning has what we see and perceive often stays longer in the memory than just by speaking. Therefore, it is paramount to nourish and nurture our eyes. In the digitally driven age, we all have much screen time. Some by choice, some not, usage of smartphones, laptops, watching movies on OTT or due to social media, we all indulge in an unhealthy amount of screentime and that has serious implications on our eye health. Also, with age, our eyesight tends to weaken. But, there are always natural ways to enhance eye vision naturally just by making certain tweaks in our daily lifestyle habits.

Carrots you say? While carrots can be said as the ambassadors for eyesight improvement, there are other foods that too can contribute in enhancing vision.

Eye Care Tips: 7 foods to improve eyesight:

Stick to Your Greens: Maybe not tasteful for many, but green leafy vegetables have a high content of iron, vitamins that are essential for eye health. Spinach, kale, and broccoli gets our eye sight stronger. Raw Red Peppers: Red bell peppers have good content of vitamin C that are excellent for eye blood vessels. It also helps to lower the risk of developing cataract. Additionally, papayas, berries are too rich source of vitamin C. Nuts and Seeds: Almonds to walnuts to sunflower seeds, all these are another great source of food for enhancing eye sight. They have citamin E and C, zinc, Omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants that shield from oxidative damage to the eyes. Legumes: Legumes and lentils are a great source of zinc and protein. They are considered as one of the healthiest alternatives for improving eye health naturally. Eggs: These high-protein food is great for eye vision. According to Webmd, the compounds in egg yolk may help in combatting harmful blue light from damaging the retina. Sweet Potatoes: This vegetable is rich in vitamin E and carotene which protects oxidative damage to the eyes. Also helps night vision. Kidney Beans: High source of protein, fiber, and low on fat, kidney beans are good for night vision and lowers risk of cataract development. Kiwi: Amongst many fruits that are good for eye health, Kiwi helps to shield against ultraviolet rays and has a soothing effect on eyes.

Apart from dietary habits, it is important to make necessary tweaks to our lifestyle habits as well. Just being dependent on food will not alone help in improving eyesight. Here are a few generic tips, that we know but tend to overlook, for protecting our eyesight:

Try to avoid unnecessary screen time to protect eyes from blue rays from screen.

Avoid smoking

Maintain a healthy body weight

Keep a check on your blood sugar levels and blood pressure both

Wear protective gear when indulging in sport activties like swimming

Time to make some changes and nourish and nurture our eyes naturally!

