Eye Flu, Hepatitis A & E Cases Rise in NCR: How to Protect Yourself?

Unusual rains have contributed to an increase in infections including Hepatitis A and E and eye fever in the National Capital Region.

Eye Flu, Hepatitis A & E Cases Rise in NCR: Conjunctivitis, sometimes known as eye flu, is an eye infection that spreads quickly from one person to another. Keeping a safe distance from those who have the virus is crucial to prevent this. The cause of Hepatitis A and E, according to medical professionals, is contaminated water and food. Dr Amit, a general practitioner in Noida, claims that Hepatitis A and E infections are rapidly rising as a result of the hospital gastro OPDs being overflowing with patients. The doctor claims that the issue of tainted food and water is becoming worse. However, by receiving appropriate medical attention, bed rest, and a healthy diet, people recover quickly. Always taste the water first before consuming it.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR EYES FROM HEPATITIS A & E?

According to official statistics, there are between 150 and 200 instances of eye flu recorded daily at both public and private hospitals in the Gautam Buddha Nagar region, while hundreds of people have had Hepatitis A and E diagnosed in the past month. A patient suffering from Hepatitis A or Hepatitis E can have serious diseases related to the gastro, liver and kidneys. In the monsoon season, especially when water accumulates, along with mosquitoes and flies, several types of bacteria and viruses start breeding.

During this time water and food should be kept very clean. During this time, the ability of bacteria to reproduce increases a lot and due to this, one should avoid eating and drinking any item kept in the open. Always use packaged items.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR EYES FROM EYE FLU?

Conjunctivitis, commonly referred to as eye flu, is an infection of the membrane that covers the eye. Dust particles, infections, germs, and other factors can all contribute to the development of this illness. Following the infection, the whites of the eyes get entirely crimson and are extremely painful and burning. Some of the earliest symptoms include itching, redness, and the discharge of wet, sticky material from the eyes.

Dr Amit said that the only way to avoid this is that you keep washing your hands with soap and water every now and then. If there is a crust on the eyes after waking up in the morning pain, then use a hot compress. Both cold and hot compresses can be taken several times a day. Eye drops can be used so that the lower eyes remain clean and dirt is removed from them. One should take eye drops only on the advice of a doctor because many eye drops contain steroids which can harm the eyes. Never rub the eyes, even if there is a lot of irritation.

(With inputs from IANS)

