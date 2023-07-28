Home

Eye Flu in Delhi-NCR: Can Conjunctivitis Spread by Eye Contact? 5 Ways to Prevent Pink Eye

Eye flu, pink eye or conjunctivitis, the eye disease is spreading everywhere in Delhi-NCR. It seems to be like an outbreak with nearly 100 cases being reported almost every day in Delhi. With a spike

Eye flu, pink eye or conjunctivitis, the eye disease is spreading everywhere in Delhi-NCR. It seems to be like an outbreak with nearly 100 cases being reported almost every day in Delhi. With a spike in eye flu cases, health departments have issued advisories. Incessant rainfall and heavy waterlogging in the past few weeks in the capital has increased cases of infections, monsoon health hazards and more. Monsoon season entails several infections and diseases.

Conjunctivitis is the infection and inflammation of the outer layer of the eye, conjunctiva. It causes the conjunctiva to swell, get red and watery and produce lots of sticky, purulent discharge. The patient experiences foreign body sensation, irritation and sticky, swollen, watery, red and painful eyes. Many times there are hemorrhages in the conjunctiva that make them look more red and scary. It is spread by contact with the infected person or infected surface.

CAN CONJUCTIVITIS SPREAD BY LOOKING?

This is a myth that conjunctivitis spreads just by looking. It is not airborne bacteria, however, it is highly contagious. One only gets infected when they come in contact with the bacteria from a surface that was touched by somebody infected. Anyone who is coming in contact with an already infected person is at risk of catching eye flu.

Children are more playful and prefer to stay in groups, either at school or at home which causes them to catch and spread such infections. They have slightly lower immunity that may make them susceptible to easily catching the infection.

EARLY SYMPTOMS OF CONJUNCTIVITIS

Redness in the eye

Increased watery discharge

Selling in the eyes

Itching and burning sensation

WAYS TO PREVENT CONJUNCTIVITIS

Avoid touching or rubbing eyes and other surfaces

Use a clean wipe to clear the discharge from the eye and dispose safely in the dust bin

Wash hands regularly

Avoid crowded places to lower the risk of the spread

Avoid touching the eye repeatedly

Do not share personal items like towel, makeup etc.

