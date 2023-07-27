Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Eye Flu in Delhi: Why Are Conjunctivitis Cases Rising in Children and How to Prevent it?
Conjunctivitis or eye flu is rapidly spreading in Delhi-NCR like wildfire. In some areas schools have been shut in order to curb this outbreaks majorly being witnessed in children.
Incessant rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Delhi in the last couple of days. With Yamuna water inundating certain neighbourhoods and continuous rainfall, several health hazards are on the rise. Recently, there is exponential rise in conjunctivitis cases or eye flu as it is called in the national capital and nearby cities as well. Authorities in Agra had also ordered school closures because the spread is more among children. According to doctors Delhi is reporting nearly 100 cases of conjunctivitis every day. Dr JS Titiyal, chief of RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS said that “We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day. There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season. The conjunctivitis cases are mostly caused by virus.”
WHY IS CONJUCTIVITIS RISING IN CHILDREN?
- Children are more playful and prefer to stay in groups, either at school or at home which causes them to catch and spread such infections.
- It’s difficult to implement hygiene in them. They are more likely to rub and touch their eyes again and again and then touch other surfaces which may spread the infections.
- Its difficult to create and implement awareness of the infection and how it spreads.
- They have slightly lower immunity that may make them susceptible to easily catching the infection.
HOW TO PREVENT EYE FLU IN CHILDREN?
- Creating Awareness and educating them about the infection and hygiene
- Follow good hand hygiene
- Avoid touching or rubbing eyes and other surfaces
- Use a clean wipe to clear the discharge from the eye and dispose safely in the dust bin
- Wash hands regularly
- Avoid crowded places to lower the risk of the spread
- Avoid touching the eye repeatedly
- Do not share personal items like towel, makeup etc.
WHO ARE MOST AT RISK FOR CATCHING THIS EYE FLU?
WHY IS EYE FLU RISING?
Humid weather is a carrier of germs and bacteria. Due to the ongoing monsoon season, there is a lot of humidity that is a contributor to this rise in eye fly cases. Monsoon makes up the ideal ground for bacteria, germ, and fungi to breed and proliferate due to all the heat, stagnant water, and humidity.
Sometimes, contaminated makeup, personal sharing of personal items, or pollen allergy can also cause conjunctivitis.
