Home

Health

Eye Flu in Delhi: Why Are Conjunctivitis Cases Rising in Children and How to Prevent it?

Eye Flu in Delhi: Why Are Conjunctivitis Cases Rising in Children and How to Prevent it?

Conjunctivitis or eye flu is rapidly spreading in Delhi-NCR like wildfire. In some areas schools have been shut in order to curb this outbreaks majorly being witnessed in children.

Eye Flu in Delhi: Why Are Conjunctivitis Cases Rising in Children and How to Prevent it?

Incessant rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Delhi in the last couple of days. With Yamuna water inundating certain neighbourhoods and continuous rainfall, several health hazards are on the rise. Recently, there is exponential rise in conjunctivitis cases or eye flu as it is called in the national capital and nearby cities as well. Authorities in Agra had also ordered school closures because the spread is more among children. According to doctors Delhi is reporting nearly 100 cases of conjunctivitis every day. Dr JS Titiyal, chief of RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS said that “We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day. There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season. The conjunctivitis cases are mostly caused by virus.”

Trending Now

WHY IS CONJUCTIVITIS RISING IN CHILDREN?

Conjunctivitis is the infection and inflammation of the outer layer of the eye, conjunctiva. It causes the conjunctiva to swell, get red and watery and produces lots of sticky, purulent discharge. The patient experiences foreign body sensation, irritation and sticky, swollen, watery, red and painful eyes. Many times there are hemorrhages in the conjunctiva that make them look more red and scary. It is spread by contact with the infected person or infected surface. To understand better why exactly the virus is spreading more among children, India.com got in touch with Dr Meetu Narang Vohra, Senior Consultant Eye Surgeon Max Super Speciality Hospital Shalimar Bagh, Delhi who elaborated the main reason behind it.

Conjunctivitis is spreading more in children because of a few reasons:

Children are more playful and prefer to stay in groups, either at school or at home which causes them to catch and spread such infections. It’s difficult to implement hygiene in them. They are more likely to rub and touch their eyes again and again and then touch other surfaces which may spread the infections. Its difficult to create and implement awareness of the infection and how it spreads. They have slightly lower immunity that may make them susceptible to easily catching the infection.

HOW TO PREVENT EYE FLU IN CHILDREN?

Creating Awareness and educating them about the infection and hygiene

Follow good hand hygiene

Avoid touching or rubbing eyes and other surfaces

Use a clean wipe to clear the discharge from the eye and dispose safely in the dust bin

Wash hands regularly

Avoid crowded places to lower the risk of the spread

Avoid touching the eye repeatedly

Do not share personal items like towel, makeup etc.

WHO ARE MOST AT RISK FOR CATCHING THIS EYE FLU?

Anyone who is coming in contact with an already infected person is at risk of catching eye flu. I think health care workers are most exposed as there are so many such patients in their opds. And the only answer to their protection is maintaining hygiene and sanitizing repeatedly. It is important to keep yourself and others safe by breaking the chain of the infection.

WHY IS EYE FLU RISING?

Humid weather is a carrier of germs and bacteria. Due to the ongoing monsoon season, there is a lot of humidity that is a contributor to this rise in eye fly cases. Monsoon makes up the ideal ground for bacteria, germ, and fungi to breed and proliferate due to all the heat, stagnant water, and humidity.

You may like to read

Sometimes, contaminated makeup, personal sharing of personal items, or pollen allergy can also cause conjunctivitis.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES