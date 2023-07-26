Home

Eye Flu Rises in Delhi-NCR: Why is Viral Pink Eye Cases Rising During Monsoon? 4 Ways to Prevent it

Eye flu or conjunctivitis cases are rapidly increasing in Delhi-NCR . With health advisories in place, here is how to steer clear from the painful pink eye.

Torrential rains have been lashing the national capital causing heavy waterlogging and flooding form the past couple of days. A day’s heavy downpour for a couple of hours has sort of got people in Delhi-NCR wading through water. While cacophony of the traffic jams, and people with folded panties is a common sight, so is the entailing diseases. There is an exponential spike in eye flu or conjunctivitis cases in Delhi-NCR.

According to doctors Delhi is reporting nearly 100 cases of conjunctivitis every day. Dr JS Titiyal, chief of RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS said that “We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day. There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season. The conjunctivitis cases are mostly caused by virus.”

The number of cases is significantly more than last year.

WHY IS EYE FLU RISING?

Humid weather is a carrier of germs and bacteria. Due to ongoing monsoon season, there is a lot of humidity that is a contributor to this rise in eye fly cases. Monsoon makes up the ideal ground for bacteria, germ, and fungi to breed and proliferate due to all the heat, stagnant water, and humidity.

Sometimes, contaminated makeup, personal sharing of personal items, or pollen allergy can also cause conjuctivitus.

HOW CONJUCTIVITUS SPREADS?

Pink eye or conjunctivitis is a highly contagious disease. It may spread through contact. If a person affected with pink eye touches any surface, it contaminates the area and hence increases the risk of spreading it.

WAYS TO PREVENT EYE FLU OR CONJUNCTIVITIS

Maintain general hygiene all around your surrounding.

Maintain proper hand hygiene. Avoid touching surfaces and wash your hands every time you come back home.

Avoid crowded places to lower the risk of the spread

Avoid touching the eye repeatelt

Do not share personal items like towel, makeup etc.

Health departments in nearby cities like Agar have also issued advisories, schools in a few areas have been closed in the wake of the ey glu or conjunctivitis outbreak. People suffering from it have been advised to stay isolated for a few days. With rising cases, it is better to consult a doctor if any early symptoms like redness, itching, or swelling is observed.

