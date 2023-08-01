Home

Eye Flu Rises in Delhi: What is the Difference Viral and Bacterial Conjunctivitis?

Several experts have attributed spread of conjunctivitis as epidemic that might might over the next few days before the cases start to reduce.

Eye flu cases are exponentially surging in Delhi-NCR. Especially, the cases are rising in schools and state health departments have also issues advisories. Hospitals in Delhi are witnessing a surge in cases of eye infection or acute conjunctivitis, with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences reporting approximately 100 cases per day, doctors at the premier hospital said. Terming the rising eye infection cases an epidemic and the number of such cases are expected to hit the peak within the next few days after which the numbers may come down. Acute epidemic of conjunctivitis cases is usually observed in the monsoon season which coincides with the flu season.

Acute conjunctivitis is usually caused by viruses which are highly contagious and spread quickly. Several of these cases are found adenovirus to be the causative agent in all cases tested. Among these, nearly 20-30 per cent of cases have a positive bacterial culture as well, pointing towards superadded bacterial infection.Two of the major symptoms experienced by patients are itching and grittiness.

Difference Between Viral and Bacterial Conjunctivitis

There are different types of conjunctivitis. But the most common ones are viral and bacterial.

Viral Pink Eye: This is caused by viruses like adenovirus and may last nearly upto seven days. It can spread from the nose to the eyes.

Bacterial Pink Eye: Bacterial conjunctivitis is miostly spread due to Staphylococcus aureus or Streptococcus pneumonia. It may last nearly upto 10 days.

However, both viral and bacterial pink eye have similar symptoms:

Red eye

Tearing

Itchy eyes

Eye swelling

Irritation

According to Healthline, here are a few symptoms to differentiate the two:

Viral Conjunctivitis:

usually starts in one eye but can spread to the other eye

starts with a cold or other respiratory infection

causes watery discharge from the eye

Bacterial pink eye:

can start with a respiratory infection or an ear infection

affects one or both eyes

causes a thick discharge (pus) that makes the eyes stick together

Eye Flu Prevention

Lubricating drops are soothing to eyes and provide symptomatic relief. Cold compresses also decrease ocular irritation and itching. In people with active conjunctivitis, the use of dark goggles can help reduce photophobia and help prevent frequent touching of eyes and spread of infection.

Maintain proper hand hygiene. stay safe and healthy!

