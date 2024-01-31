Eye Health: 6 Zinc-Rich Superfoods to Add in Everyday Meal Plate to Boost Vision

Home

In this digitally driven world, eyes are mostly glued to the screen continuously for over several hours. Focussing on eye care becomes imperative to maintain healthy eye muscles and vision. One ingredient to focus on is the presence of zinc in your food Zinc is considered essential for eye health as it helps improve the immune system and brain and enhances levels of macula. The macula is a mineral that is part of the retina. Zinc also aids in creating melanin acts as a protective eye layer.When zinc is deficient, it may lead to lowered eye vision at night.

While zinc is an essential mineral for overall health, its role in eye health is particularly important. Adequate zinc intake is associated with maintaining good vision and reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

EYE HEALTH: 6 SUPERFOODS TO BOOST EYESIGHT

Oysters: Oysters are an excellent source of zinc, providing one of the highest concentrations of this mineral per serving. Including oysters in your diet can help ensure sufficient zinc intake for eye health. Beef: Lean cuts of beef, such as sirloin or tenderloin, are a good source of zinc. Incorporating beef into your meals can help increase your zinc intake. Opt for lean cuts and avoid excessive consumption of red meat. Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are a nutritious snack and a good plant-based source of zinc. They can be enjoyed as a snack on their own or added to salads, yogurt, or homemade granola. Spinach: Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including zinc. Consuming spinach regularly can support overall eye health and provide other important nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin. Chickpeas: Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a versatile legume that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are a good source of zinc, fiber, and plant-based protein. Incorporate chickpeas into salads, soups, or make homemade hummus. Cashews: Cashews are a delicious and nutrient-rich nut that contains zinc. They make a convenient and portable snack. Enjoy them on their own, or add them to trail mixes or stir-fries for an extra nutrient boost.

In addition to diet, practises these lifestyle changes to nurture eyes for strengthening muscles and retina.

Maintain proper distance from screen.

Keep blinking to keep the eyes moisturised.

The blue lights from screens affect more in low- ambient lights. Therefore, always work in properly illuminated rooms.

The 20-20-20 rule says that one may take a 20-second break almost every 20 minutes and fix the gaze at some other point apart from the screen. And it is best if that new point of gaze is nearly 20 feet away. This will help reduce eye strain a bit.

