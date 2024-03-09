Home

Health

Eye Health: All About Refractive Cataract and How to Treat it

Eye Health: All About Refractive Cataract and How to Treat it

Cataract is something that is usually developes with age. Here few other factors leading to refractive cataract and how it can be treated.

Eye Health: All About Refractive Cataract and How to Treat it (Freepik)

According to studies, the annual incidence of cataract blindness in India is about 3.8 million. Additionally, it is found that refractive errors, including nearsightedness or farsightedness, accounts for 70.6 percent of early visual impairment cases in India. Refractive cataracts, also known as age-related cataracts, develop as a natural part of the aging process. Several factors contribute to the development of refractive cataracts:

5 Causes of Refractive Cataracts

Age: Refractive cataracts primarily occur as a result of age-related changes in the lens of the eye. As individuals grow older, the proteins in the lens can gradually break down and clump together, leading to clouding or opacity of the lens. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation: Prolonged exposure to UV radiation from the sun or other sources can increase the risk of cataract formation. UV radiation can cause oxidative stress and damage to the lens proteins, accelerating the development of refractive cataracts. Diabetes: People with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing cataracts due to the long-term effects of elevated blood sugar levels on the lens. The accumulation of sorbitol, a sugar alcohol, can lead to changes in the lens structure and contribute to cataract formation. Smoking and alcohol consumption: Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption have been linked to an increased risk of cataracts. The harmful substances present in tobacco smoke and the oxidative stress caused by alcohol can contribute to lens damage and cataract development. Genetic factors: Certain genetic factors may make individuals more susceptible to developing cataracts. If cataracts run in the family, there may be an increased risk of developing refractive cataracts.

Certain medical conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, and prolonged use of corticosteroid medications can increase the risk of cataract formation. Additionally, previous eye injuries or surgeries, as well as long-term use of certain medications like statins or diuretics, may also contribute to the development of refractive cataracts. But can a single procedure remove cataracts and correct refractive errors?

Today, there is a procedure that not only removes cataracts but also gives you the opportunity to improve your prescription. A refractive cataract surgery can correct many cases of myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism. The innovative procedure shows a paradigm shift in how cataract surgeries are performed today, combining the correction of both cataract and refractive errors in the eye.

Dr. Sri Ganesh, Chairman and Managing Director, Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bangalore explained, “The innovative surgical procedure involving the dual correction of refractive errors and cataract not only enhances the precision and effectiveness of cataract surgery, but also opens new doors for patients seeking optimal visual outcomes in one surgery.The combination of FEMTIS MPlus IOL and automated capsulotomy through femtolaser cataract surgery sets a new standard for cataract-refractive treatment in India. With such advanced features, we cater to the utmost satisfaction for the patient and better clinical outcomes.”

“Following standard cataract surgery, patients often require corrective eyeglasses or contact lenses to fix refractive errors, such as near-sightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia. The objective of a refractive cataract procedure is to successfully eliminate the need for prescription eyeglasses with full high quality vision correction after cataract removal. This is why refractive cataract surgery is such a groundbreaking advancement” Dr. Sri Ganesh added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.