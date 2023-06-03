Home

Eye Health: How Regular Eyedrops May Help Lower Nearsightedness in Children ?

In a recent finding, there is a possibility that points to how eyedrops may help lower nearsightedness in children.

These days, children as young as 5 years old have started wearing glasses. Sometimes it may due to some condition or genetics, by times it could be due to excessive strain on the eyes. In the contemporary era, kids are well-versed with the functioning of gadgets and are constantly hooked to it. This has become an increasing problem with little kids having farsightedness or nearsightedness. But, according to a recent study, there is a possibility have arrived at a breakthrough,

According to the findings of recent clinical research, the first medication therapy to reduce the onset of nearsightedness in children may be on the horizon. The three-year study found that a daily drop in each eye of a low dose of atropine, a drug used to dilate pupils, was better than a placebo at limiting eyeglass prescription changes and inhibiting elongation of the eye in nearsighted children aged 6 to 10.

Eye Drops May Lower Risk of Nearsightedness

That elongation leads to myopia, or nearsightedness, which starts in young kids and continues to get worse into the teen years before levelling off in most people. In addition to requiring life-long vision correction, nearsightedness increases the risk for retinal detachment, macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma later in life – and most corrective lenses don’t do anything to stop myopia progression.

“The idea of keeping eyeballs smaller isn’t just so people’s glasses are thinner – it would also be so that in their 70s they don’t suffer visual impairment,” said lead study author Karla Zadnik, professor and dean of the College of Optometry at The Ohio State University.

“This is exciting work for the myopia research community, which I’ve been part of for 35 years. We’ve talked about treatment and control for decades,” she said. “And it’s exciting to think that there could be options in the future for millions of children we know are going to be myopic.”

The results of the CHAMP (Childhood Atropine for Myopia Progression) trial are published today (June 1, 2023) in JAMA Ophthalmology.

What the Study Says

About one in three adults worldwide is nearsighted, and the global prevalence of myopia is predicted to increase to 50% by 2050.

Though one federally approved contact lens can slow progression of nearsightedness, no pharmaceutical products are approved in the United States or Europe to treat myopia.

This new double-masked, randomized phase 3 trial assessed the safety and effectiveness of two low-dose solutions.

Including a measure of the eye’s growth was a key component of the study because “the field is actually moving toward axial elongation being as important as, or more important than, the glasses prescription in terms of the most meaningful outcome,” she said. “If we’re trying to slow eye growth to prevent bad outcomes for people in their 80s, measuring the eye growth directly is really important.”

“The .01% story is clearer and more obvious in terms of significantly slowing both the growth of the eye as well as then resulting in a lower glasses prescription,” Zadnik said.

The drugs’ safety was assessed in a larger sample of 573 participants that also included children as young as 3 and up to age 16. Both low-dose formulations were safe and well tolerated. The most common side effects were sensitivity to light, allergic conjunctivitis, eye irritation, dilated pupils and blurred vision, although reports of these side effects were few.

The CHAMP trial was the first study of low-dose atropine to include placebo controls for three years and to involve a large, diverse population recruited from 26 clinical sites in North America and five countries in Europe. In a second section of the trial, researchers are evaluating how the eyes respond when the treatment is over.

(With ANI Inputs)

