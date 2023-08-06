Home

Health

Eye Health in Monsoon: 5 Essential Nutrients to Safeguard Your Eyes Against Infections

Eye Health in Monsoon: 5 Essential Nutrients to Safeguard Your Eyes Against Infections

Eye Health in Monsoon: A diet lacking vitamins and other essential nutrients may cause a number of eye-related problems. Consuming sufficient amounts of the nutrients like vitamins A, E and C may help lower your risk.

Eye Health in Monsoon: 5 Essential Nutrients to Safeguard Your Eyes Against Infections

Eye Health in Monsoon: It’s crucial to follow specific guidelines while suffering from conjunctivitis, an inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva, the thin, transparent tissue that covers the white area of the eye and the inside of the eyelids, in order to stop additional discomfort or the spread of the illness. Eye health and general health go hand in hand, but some nutrients are particularly crucial for your eyes. These vitamins and minerals assist in maintaining eye health, shielding your eyes from UV rays, and preventing the onset of age-related degenerative disorders.

Trending Now

5 ESSENTIAL NUTRIENTS FOR EYE HEALTH DURING MONSOON

Vitamin A: One of the most widespread causes of blindness in the world is vitamin A deficiency. Depending on how severe your vitamin A shortage is, you might get night blindness, dry eyes, or even more severe diseases if you don’t get enough of it. The healthiest food sources include liver, egg yolks, and dairy items. Omega-3: For the health of the eyes, long-chain omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA are crucial. Did you know that your retina contains significant levels of DHA, which may aid sustain eye function? Oily fish is the best food source of EPA and DHA. Vitamin C: Getting enough of the antioxidant vitamin C may help you avoid developing cataracts. Vitamin C is essential for the health of your eyes. Numerous fruits and vegetables, such as bell peppers, citrus fruits, guavas, kale, and broccoli, have high vitamin C content. Vitamin E: A class of fat-soluble antioxidants known as vitamin E shields fatty acids from damaging oxidation. The greatest plant oils, such as flaxseed oil, sunflower seeds, and almonds are excellent sources of vitamin E. Zinc: Your retina’s production of visual pigments appears to be influenced by zinc. Because of this, zinc deficiency can cause night blindness. Among the foods that naturally include zinc in diets are oysters, beef, pumpkin seeds, and peanuts.

Due to the monsoons, there are more incidences of eye flu. One can lower their chance of contracting viral eye infections by practising proper hygiene and taking the aforementioned precautions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES