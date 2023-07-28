Home

Health

Eye Infections During Monsoon: 5 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Eye Infections During Monsoon: 5 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Eye Infections During Monsoon: The most typical eye illnesses during the monsoon are conjunctivitis, styes, and corneal ulcers. In light of this, eye care is crucial during the monsoon season.

Eye Infections During Monsoon: 5 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Eye Infection During Monsoon: The rainy season is ideal for frolicking around in the downpour, but it’s also when the majority of individuals suffer from water- and food-borne illnesses, including malaria, jaundice, the flu, and even diarrhoea. Additionally, a variety of eye illnesses are also spread during the rainy season. Conjunctivitis is, as we all know, the most typical eye infection. If your eyes are itchy, swollen, or red when you wake up, you may have an infection that affects your eyesight. As the saying goes, it’s better to prevent problems than to try to fix them, so taking a little extra care of your eyes may go a long way toward keeping them healthy and free from infections so you can enjoy the monsoon season.

Trending Now

5 WARNING SIGNS OF EYE INFECTION DURING MONSOON

Redness: The redness in the conjunctiva, the white part of the eye, is one of the main signs of an eye infection. The infected eye may seem bloodshot and may feel gritty, irritated, or itchy all the time. Abnormal Eye Discharge: Eye discharge can be watery, yellow, green, or white, is frequently the result of an eye infection. After sleeping, this fluid may crust around the eyelids. Photophobia: Increased sensitivity to light is a typical sign of eye infections. Individuals who are affected may feel pain or discomfort when exposed to bright lighting Swelling: Infections can inflate the eyelids or other areas of the eye, giving the impression of being puffy and painful. Blurry Vision: Temporarily hazy can be brought on by eye infections. It is crucial to get medical help as soon as possible since this visual disturbance may be followed by additional symptoms.

Did you know that the most frequent eye infection during monsoon is conjunctivitis? Due to the increased moisture in the air during rain, this pink eye infection illness spreads quickly. Conjunctivitis frequently manifests as redness of the eye, swelling, yellow sticky discharge from the eyes, and itching of the eyes.

It is crucial to seek medical assistance as soon as symptoms appear in order to obtain the proper care, stop the infection from harming other individuals, and stop additional damage to the afflicted eye.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES