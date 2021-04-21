New Delhi: India has been witnessing an unprecedented spike in the COVID cases in the second wave of this deadly disease. Doctors from renowned medical institutions have urged everyone to follow COVID appropriate behavior to contain the spread of the virus. Apart from experienced physicians, several ayurvedic doctors have also suggested various homely methods through which one can keep themselves safe from this virus. Also Read - No Lockdown in Maharashtra But Stricter COVID Restrictions: 25 Wedding Guests, Offices to Work at 15% Capacity | Full SOPs

Like eating Amla (Indian Gooseberry) in the form of juice or chutney. Amla is an antioxidant and a rich source of Vitamin C, which is very important for boosting immunity. Tulsi – Also known as basil, the Tulsi herb is very effective in treating upper respiratory and lower respiratory diseases such as cough, cold, and dyspnea. One can have tulsi leaves directly or consume it in the form of herbal tea. Turmeric – Turmeric is a common ingredient in every Indian kitchen and is a part of most home-cooked meals. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and has the potential to prevent cancer, Alzheimer's, and heart diseases.

Apart from these, there is also one remedy that is doing rounds on social media which claims that consuming onions with salt can cure Covid-19.

CLAIMS: A viral post and audio on social media claim that consuming rock salt with raw onions can cure COVID 19.

FACK CHECK:

Our team at India.com spoke to various experts and found that there is no scientific proof regarding the claim. Our team also looked for information about eating onions and salt as a cure for COVID-19 on the World Health Organization’s website and didn’t find any mention of the same. The Press Information Bureau has also fact-checked the claim and verified that the remedy doing rounds on social media is Fake.

Conclusion:

The claim is FAKE. There is no scientific evidence that COVID-19 can be treated by consuming raw onion and rock salt.