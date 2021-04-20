New Delhi: If you are an avid user of social media, then chances are that you may have stumbled upon a viral message suggests that inhaling the vapour of camphor, clove, ajwain and eucalyptus oil can help increase the oxygen levels. Not just that, it can also relieve respiratory distress. We suggest you must give it a ‘MISS’. Also Read - India Witnesses Over 1,700 COVID Deaths in Last 24 Hours, Highest Since Pandemic Began; Daily Cases Dip

It reads, “Camphor, lavang, ajwain, few drops eucalyptus oil. Make potli and keep smelling it throughout the day. This helps increase oxygen levels and congestion. This potli is given to tourists in Ladakh when oxygen levels are low. It’s a home remedy.” Also Read - Every Hour 10 People Are Succumbing To Covid-19 In Delhi

According to quint, there is no scientific evidence to back the claim. In fact, chest specialists called this claim a myth. Also Read - No Need to Panic, Trains Will Operate Normally: Indian Railways Amid Covid Surge

Other reports say that there is no proof that camphor, lavang or ajwain can increase blood oxygen or provide relief during respiratory distress, but it can work as a feel-good therapy during mild respiratory infections. Camphor is used to rub on the skin to reduce pain and itching, and some studies suggest that they have no effect on nasal decongestion.

A study also suggests that reliving nasal obstruction doesn’t improve oxygen saturation.

Likewise, there is no study that suggests that clove, ajwain and eucalyptus oil increase oxygen levels and congestion.

Meanwhile, several prescriptions for COVID-19 treatment have also gone viral on WhatsApp and Facebook. It ranges from home remedies to Ayurveda and Unani prescriptions and audio and videos advises and notably, none of the remedies are certified or verified.

“I have been closely monitoring the recipes and I am completely flummoxed. One such recipe for patients in home isolation, recommends five teaspoons of cinnamon powder, taken with warm water. Cinnamon can actually increase the amount of carbon dioxide produced in the stomach, which restricts blood circulation by constricting your blood vessels. This helps you retain body heat and is counterproductive in summer,” the IANS quoted Dr Narottam Kumar, a physician, as saying.

He said that advisories that recommend drinking ‘kadha’ (a concoction of spices) every two hours are also harmful.

Dr. R K Khanna, an ENT specialist, said that there was no logic behind smelling the camphor potli except reassuring oneself that the sense of smell is intact. “People have started putting the potli into their masks which could cause other health issues,” he said.

Dr Surya Kant, a pulmonologist, has now appealed to people not to follow WhatsApp prescriptions without consulting their family doctors.