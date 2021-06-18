The world is currently suffering the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a tsunami of fake news on social media platforms spreading wrong information about the virus, its effects, vaccinations, etc. However, the government has been trying hard to debunk these false claims and urging people not to believe in this misleading information. This time, a fake WhatsApp message was circulating that talked about how anesthetics can prove to be life-threatening for Covid-19 vaccinated people. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: India Logs 62,480 New Covid-19 Infections, 1,587 Deaths in 24 Hrs

The message read, “The message claims, “Anyone who has been vaccinated against coronavirus is prohibited from taking any type of anesthetics or dentist’s anesthetics because this poses a great danger to the life of a vaccinated person” Also Read - Third COVID Wave Unlikely to Affect Children in India, Finds WHO-AIIMS Study

The message further claimed that a person should wait for 4 weeks before taking anesthesia, otherwise it can cause death. “A Pharmacy’s friend relative was vaccinated two days ago. He went to the dentist yesterday and died immediately after receiving local anesthetics. After reading the warning about the coronavirus vaccination in the vaccine box, we discovered that after the coronavirus vaccine was given, there was a warning not to take anesthetics. Please spread this information to protect your family, relatives, friends, and everyone,” it claimed. Also Read - Sergio Ramos Admits he Wanted to Stay at Real Madrid But Offer Had Expiry Date

Meanwhile, Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking team ‘PIB Fact Check’ said that the said claim was fake. “A post claiming that anaesthetics can be life-threatening for #COVID19 vaccinated people is doing the rounds on social media. This claim is #FAKE,” the PIB fact Check said on Twitter. “The claim is fake. There is NO scientific evidence till date to confirm the claim. Don’t fall for misinformation. GET vaccinated,” it said.

A post claiming that anaesthetics can be life-threatening for #COVID19 vaccinated people is doing the rounds on social media#PIBFactCheck: ▶️This claim is #FAKE

▶️There is NO scientific evidence till date to confirm the claim

▶️Don’t fall for misinformation. GET vaccinated pic.twitter.com/y6SASyZPQl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 16, 2021

According to health experts, patients are advised to postpone non-priority surgeries after vaccination. As per Newsmeter, there is no scientific evidence to say that the use of anesthetics is unsafe for vaccinated people. In fact, the American Society of Anesthesiologists also says that there is no evidence that either COVID-19 or the vaccine interferes with anesthesia. It says that surgery can be stressful on your body, and it can put a strain on your immune system, hence it is advised to wait for some time.