Facts About Drinking Water: When And How Much Should We Consume in a Day? FAQs Answered by Expert

Should we drink water while standing? how many glasses of water should we drink? Here are all such questions on drinking water answered by experts!

H2O. Water. It is one of our body’s ultimate requirement. Most of the human body is made of water. staying hydrated can solve so many health issues for us already. As we have more intake of fluids in general, it helps to flush out the toxins from our body. Water helps to maintain body temperature, improves kidney, brain function, and is good for overall health too. On the other hand, lack of water content from the body can cause several complication with kidneys, stamina, exhaustion etc. For most of the illness that we suffer, taking ample of fluids is mostly recommended. Not to forget, if your are looking for good skin, drink your daily dose of water. But, how much water should we drink every day? Do we sit or stand while drinking water? What is the right time to drink water? There are several such questions that are often topics of debate in many households. And now, with Summer season knocking at the door, staying hydrated is going to even been more essential.

Bhakti Samant, Chief Dietician, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai shared some input with india.com about ways and rules of drinking water. Let’s get some of our queries satiated with answers from expert!

When Should We Drink Water Post Meals?

There is a general belief that suggests drinking water after meals lead to dilution of stomach acids and thus leading to poor digestion of food. However, that is absolutely not true. In fact, water helps in better breakdown, digestion of food. So one can definitely go ahead and have few sips post meals.

But, refrain from drinking a very high amount as that can lead to feeling bloated and that we would not want.

Should We Drink Water While Standing?

As per modern nutrition science, there is no contraindication of drinking water while you are standing, said Mr Bhakti Samant. He further added that it definitely does not have anything to do with knee what so ever. The important thing would be to stay well hydrated and avoid any leg cramps caused by dehydration.

Having said that one must drink it slowly and with caution while standing so as to avoid the entry of water into wind pipe and thus avoiding hiccups or coughing.

What Is The Right Way to Drink Water?

The Chief Dietician said that there is no right or wrong water to drink water. And so many of us are guilty of not even drinking basic required water amount due to our tight and worked-up schedules. So the ideal aim would be to take water at regular intervals, at a slow pace and in regulated amounts. Our body can process about 200-300mL of water at a time hence drinking a glass every 2-3 hours should be a good idea.

Instead of gulping down a glass of H2O, taking in sips would be a rather ideal way to consume it.

How Many Glasses of Water Should We Drink Every Day?

A standard recommendation of 2-3L of water which translates to 8-10 glasses a day should be a good deal for an absolutely healthy individual. The recommendation changes a little with different types of climatic changes and physical activity levels.

There are a few health conditions where a very high amount of water is contraindicated, thus people with kidney, liver or heart ailments must follow recommendations as per their consulting doctors and dieticians.

Since water is a crucial nutrient for maintaining good health, a timely intake is suggested. Drinking a lot at a time can lead to bloating and not drinking in timely well-spaced fashion can lead to dehydration.

Therefore, drink up and stay hydrated!

