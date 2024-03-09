Home

Family History of Diabetes? Here are 5 Key Strategies to Lower The Risk

The increasing cases of diabetes all around us prompt us that we need to take better care of our health and what we eat. For those with a family history of diabetes, it is of utmost importance to take preventive measures to evade the illness. How is that possible? Well, by following a healthy lifestyle routine. Nutritionist Leema Mahajan further explains, “Because type 2 diabetes is a serious, chronic health condition that can lead to other serious health issues such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, and kidney failure. If you can prevent or even delay getting type 2 diabetes, you can lower your risk for all those other conditions.” So, here we share 5 things that individuals with a family history of diabetes can implement to lower the risk.

5 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR FAMILIES WITH DIABETES HISTORY

Take Enough Protein: Make Sure you at least take 1 gram of protein per kilogram every day. This nutrient powerhouse not only helps in maintaining muscle mass but also keeps Consume Carbs Mindfully: Well, carbs are not the enemy, but having them in excess is. Makes sure to include carbs in your meal in limited amounts. Instead, pair them up with proteins, veggies, legumes and healthy fats, so you don’t end up overconsuming carbs. This releases less glucose in the bloodstream, keeping blood sugar and making blood sugar levels stable. Manage Stress: Chronic stress can lead to insulin resistance and increase the risk of diabetes. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing and yoga to promote relaxation and emotional well-being. Stay Active: Regular physical activity not only helps us lose weight and gain a desired body; but also plays a vital role in diabetes prevention. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking, jogging or strength training into your routine to improve insulin sensitivity and manage blood sugar levels. Put Gaps In Between The Meals: Maintaining a 4-5 hour gap between each meal and refraining from snacking after dinner can be beneficial for glucose regulation and overall health. This fasting period enables our bodies to process glucose effectively, reducing rapid fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

