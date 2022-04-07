During the holy month of Ramadan, the devout fast for the full day, not eating or drinking anything from dawn to dusk. After sundown, those who are fasting can break their fast as part of the iftar ceremony. It’s difficult to go without food or drink for 30 days in a row, especially when it’s hot and humid. People with diabetes, on the other hand, must exert extreme caution and stick to a strict food plan in order to keep their blood sugar levels under control. Considering the nature of the fast and the dietary items allowed during this time, diabetes management during fasting is a fine line to walk.Also Read - World Health Day 2022: Follow These 5 Tips For Smooth And Nourished Hair

Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, Chairman and Managing Director, Jothydev's Diabetes Research Centre, says, "Diabetes is a condition that requires regular monitoring and ensuring that your blood glucose levels are in the normal range and minimizing fluctuations as much as possible. During Ramadan, people with diabetes need to be constantly monitored as they are fasting for more than 10-12 hours."

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices are now available to help persons with diabetes understand their glucose profile over the course of a 24-hour period. Continuous glucose monitoring solutions let you avoid the pain of frequent prickings while also being much faster and more precise. There are wearables like the FreeStyle Libre that provide real-time glucose readings, allowing you to see the glucose trend during Iftar and Sehri. During the fasting time, it is equally crucial to eat balanced food and live a healthy lifestyle.

Here are some tips for diabetic people fasting during Ramadan:

Meal inclusions during iftar and sehri

Start the Iftar meal with simple carbs that can be absorbed rapidly by the body, such as 1-2 dates or milk, and then move on to complex carbohydrates, such as brown rice and chapatis. During Sehri, whole-grain cereals and vegetables may be consumed as late as feasible. Lean proteins such as fish, tofu, and nuts, on the other hand, are high in energy. Finally, a glass of milk or a piece of fruit before bedtime can help keep sugar levels stable until the morning.

Exercise routine

Maintain your exercise programme while fasting, but minimise the intensity of your workouts. If training is too demanding, focus on soft exercises such as yoga or walks. When in a calorie deficit, such as during Ramadan, resistance training can assist prevent muscle loss.

Sleeping Pattern

It’s critical to get enough rest. Sleep deprivation alters hunger hormones, making it more difficult to avoid eating big amounts of high-calorie items during the eating window. Sleep is also beneficial to the metabolic process, as it has been found to help with blood glucose balance, which is crucial for diabetes treatment.

While it is up to individuals with diabetes to decide whether or not to fast during Ramadan, if they do, it is equally vital to plan and prepare ahead of time in order to have a safe and successful festival. In addition, if your blood sugar drops, you should see your doctor for proper treatment.