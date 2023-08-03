Home

Health

Fatty Liver Cases Rise in India: 5 Exercises to Boost Liver Health

Fatty Liver Cases Rise in India: 5 Exercises to Boost Liver Health

According to a recent study by AIIMS, there is a significant rise of fatty liver cases in India and sedentary lifestyle is one of the major causes for it.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is become a growing health concern across the globe. The onset of a sedentary lifestyle is driving a surge in several health conditions. Certain health issues which only used to occur as one aged, are now becoming a common problem in children and young adults as well. NAFLD and other liver diseases are among these many problems. According to a study published by AIIMS, there is a 35 per cent increase in NAFLD cases. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), In India, liver ailments amount to the 10th most common reason for death. In a recent study presented at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Chicago, the study highlighted the exponential rise of NAFLD.

Trending Now

What exactly is fatty liver though? As simple as the name is, the accumulation of fat in the liver is fatty liver. When left untreated, it may lead to other liver complications that may prove to be fatal. The liver is one of the most important and complex organs in the body that also aids in flushing out toxins.

In simple words, eat right, exercise tight, sleep well and make lifestyle tweaks. But sometimes this is not enough. It is easy said than done. However, physical activity can significantly help lower the risk of fatty liver and in general enhance liver health too.

Here are a few exercises that may help to improve the liver.

FATTY LIVER: 5 EXERCISES TO BOOST LIVER

Cardiovascular Exercises: Activities that get your heart rate up are beneficial for the liver and weight loss. Cardio exercises like running, swimming, dancing, and aerobics help burn calories, reduce fat accumulation, and improve liver function. Strength Training: Building lean muscle mass through strength training can enhance your metabolism. A higher metabolic rate means your body burns more calories throughout the day, which aids in weight management. Yoga and Pilates: These low-impact exercises focus on stretching, core strength, and balance. They can reduce stress, improve digestion, and indirectly support liver health and weight management. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): HIIT comprises short, intense bursts of exercise interspersed with brief recovery periods. This workout style can boost metabolism and improve liver function while promoting weight loss.

The connection between liver health and weight management should not be underestimated. By adopting a balanced diet, staying hydrated, limiting alcohol, exercising regularly, and incorporating various workouts into your routine, you can promote liver health and achieve weight management goals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES